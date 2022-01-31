Shang-Chi #8 Preview: Brother and Sister Issues

Shang-Chi and his family can't stop trying to kill each other in this preview of Shang-Chi #8, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

Shang-Chi #8
by Gene Luen Yang & Dike Ruan, cover by Leinil Yu
THE STORY OF THE TRUE ORIGIN OF SHANG-CHI'S FAMILY CONCLUDES! Shang-Chi's parents, Jiang Li and Zheng Zu, have fallen in love and built a nurturing family. But what terrible event rips Shang-Chi's family apart forever? It's not what you think! Plus: In the present, Shang-Chi continues to fight off an assassination attempt from all sides!
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.62"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D   | 2 oz | 240 per carton
On sale Feb 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620101300811
| Rated T+
$3.99
Varants:
75960620101300821 – SHANG-CHI 8 CHEUNG HEADSHOT SKETCH VARIANT – $3.99 US

