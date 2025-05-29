Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: Cave Grave, Shawn Kuruneru

Shawn Kuruneru's Cave Grave: Wild West Tales For Spring 2026

Shawn Kuruneru's graphic novel Cave Grave: Wild West Tales for the spring 2026 from Oni Press

Graphic novels often have their own publicity schedules that are far from direct market comics. That is why we are now learning of cartoonist Shawn Kuruneru's new graphic novel Cave Grave: Wild West Tales, which will be published by Oni Press in the spring of 2026. Kuruneru is best known as the artist of The Goddamn Tragedy and Black Hammer.

"Cave Grave: Wild West Tales is "a powerful and powerburned collection of two previously self-published graphic novellas written and illustrated by acclaimed cartoonist and fast-rising star Shawn Kuruneru. Recently making Oni Press debut as the artist of The Goddamn Tragedy (with writer Chris Condon), Kuruneru is a Montreal-based writer/artist who also appeared in series including Fishflies (with writer/artist Jeff Lemire) and Black Hammer: Colonel Weird & Little Andromeda (with writer Tate Brombal). Slated for release as a uniquely sized and specially designed hardcover collection in March 2026, Cave Grave: Wild West Tales will mark the first widely available solo collection of work from one of the most closely watched cartoonists in the industry today." "Cave Grave: Wild West Tales features two startling stories of double-crossing desperation and hopeless humanity set against a backdrop of the lawless Wild West. In Cave Grave, the art of double-crossing is taken to a new extreme as three struggling thieves attempt to pull off the heist of a lifetime—only to realize they've stolen more than they bargained for. In Poor Moon, a cowboy searching for purpose turns to bounty hunting. Catch, return, reward—it's simple, until he picks up a bounty that'll change his life forever…"

"Cave Grave: Wild West Tales collects two Western stories, Cave Grave and Poor Moon," said Kuruneru. "Cave Grave starts as a straightforward heist story that follows outlaw brothers Jimmy and Harv, and their friend the ruthless Jacky Boy. After stealing a mysterious satchel, the thieves hide in a cave where they discover a creature lurking in the shadows and must overcome their greed to make it out alive. Then, in Poor Moon, an ex-soldier turned bounty hunter named Held yearns for peace. One last big score sets him on a journey searching for the wanted Cassie the killer. The closer Held gets to Cassie, the more he is pulled into a world of violence and murder."

"Shawn's gorgeous, evocative art will take you back to the Wild West at its most desperate, its most greedy, and its most tragic," said editor Megan Brown. "A stunning look at the vastness of the environment and those struggling to make a name within it, these stories will leave you wanting more—and we're so excited for folks to be able to experience them soon in comic shops and bookstores."

"I love drawing the Western environment and wanted to write crime stories in the vein of Alfred Hitchcock—psychological edge, unexpected twists, and a focus on the characters' internal struggles and paranoia," added Kuruneru. "These two stories deal with a constant desire for wealth and power, and how that obsession can manifest into something monstrous."

Shawn Kuruneru's Cave Grave: Wild West Tales arrives in comic shops and book stores on the 3rd of March, 2026. Here's a look ahead.

