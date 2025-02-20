Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Artgerm, supergirl

Sophie Campbell's Supergirl #1 For May, Costume Designed By Artgerm

A new Supergirl #1 from DC Comics for May, written and drawn by Sophie Campbell, with a new costume designed by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Article Summary Sophie Campbell writes and draws new Supergirl #1 out in May 2025, with Artgerm designing the costume.

New series follows Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El, as she returns to her roots in Midvale.

Exciting story features Supergirl tackling an impostor in her hometown.

Available with variant covers by Artgerm, Pablo Villalobos, and others.

As you may have noticed in the DC Comics' May 2025 solicits and solicitations, as just posted by Bleeding Cool. Sophie Campbell is writing and drawing a new Supergirl series that will launch in May. With a costume design from Stanley Artgerm Lau. Sophie Campbell is known for her indie comics such as Wet Moon and Shadoweyes, for her art on the Jem and the Holograms comics, as well as writing and drawing IDW Publishing's ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series, for which she designed the character Jennika.

SUPERGIRL #1

Written by SOPHIE CAMPBELL Art and cover by SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Variant covers by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU, PABLO VILLALOBOS, and JOSHUA MIDDLETON

1:25 variant cover by BILQUIS EVELY 1:50 variant cover by W. SCOTT FORBES Foil variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU Blank variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages Variant $4.99 US (card stock) ON SALE 5/14/25

Kara Zor-El has been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but what happens when she strikes out on her own? Follow Kara as she returns to her roots in Midvale…home of Supergirl! But how could this be? Our hero has not been back in years, and the protector of that town has been saving the day for weeks. Can Supergirl stop the impostor before they steal her fresh start and life?

Celebrated writer/artist Sophie Campbell (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Wet Moon) makes her mark on the DC Universe with this thrilling debut issue! Plus a new costume designed by bestselling cover artist Stanley "Artgerm" Lau. NOT FINAL TRADE DRESS COVERS

This comes ahead of a new Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie for next year, directed by Craig Gillespie, written by Ana Nogueira, and stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, and Emily Beecham, and based on the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book of the same name.

