Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: supergirl, Superman Unlimited

DC Comics Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool

DC Comics' Full May 2025 Solicits and Solicitations on Bleeding Cool... but you may have to squint a bit.

Article Summary Discover the full lineup of DC Comics' May 2025 releases on Bleeding Cool, including a new Supergirl #1.

Look out for expansions in the H2sh, Absolute, and DC All In series as DC rolls out exciting new stories.

Dive into the legacy of DC Comics, founded in 1934, home to iconic heroes like Superman, Batman, and more.

Explore DC's rich history, from Action Comics #1 to the world of TV, films, and games.

Bleeding Cool has the full May 2025 solicits and solicitations from DC Comics. And we are sharing the good news with you… including a new Supergirl #1 launching in May, as well as more H2sh, Absolute and DC All In all round. Okay, folks, time to start squinting…

DC Comics is one of the largest and oldest American comic book companies and a subsidiary of Warner Bros. since 1967. Popular characters published by the company include: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Green Lantern, Aquaman, Green Arrow, Hawkman, Cyborg and Supergirl. Popular DC Comics teams include Justice League, Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, Teen Titans, and Watchmen. Former US Army Cavalry Officer and pulp writer Major Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson founded the precursor to the company we now know as DC Comics, National Allied Publications, in the autumn of 1934. His first comic book, the tabloid-sized New Fun: The Big Comic Magazine #1, was cover dated February 1935. Detective Comics, a detective-themed anthology series, debuted with a March 1937 cover date and would introduce Batman to the world with Detective Comics #27, cover-dated May 1939. The initials "D.C." in DC Comics come from the title Detective Comics. The publisher would release its most important issue ever with Action Comics #1, cover-dated June 1938, and the comic book that introduced Superman to the world. As a subsidiary of Warner Bros, the publisher's characters and teams have been the subject of numerous TV series, films, and games.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!