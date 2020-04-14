Speculators Dropping $100 on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/TMNT#3

As comic shop retailers look for ways to drive sales when new single-issue comics aren't shipping each week, they've explored options like ComicsHub and even put forth their own plans for how the industry should run. However, there's one group of fans who are still the most willing to put down the big bucks that comic shops need right now. That group? Speculators.

Retailers might want to take notice of the booming recent back issue market, with variant of the last issue of Boom Studios' Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that came out in February as a great example of an issue that suddenly became a ghost on eBay according to certain speculatory folk. This certainly was helped by the popular Variant YouTube channel – with over two million followers – spotlighting the series in a recent video, but the series has been hot from the start.

The MMPR/TMNT #3 one-per-store variant is selling for $99.99 at a CGC grade 9.8. That now-hard-to-find MMPR/TMNT #3 Green Ranger helmet cover is going for as high as $30 though we're seeing more sales around $25. As word continues to spread about these variants, prices are likely to jump – so industrious retailers might want to start listing their copies on eBay or remind some of their collector customers that they have copies in stock. It'll be interesting to see if the very fans that some retailers dismiss turn out to be the customers they can most rely on right now – and the likes of MMPR/TMNT might just be the start of discovering what speculators can do for an ailing direct market…

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Simone Di Meo

Rita Repulsa faces off against Shredder for control of the weapon that will change the Power Rangers forever! No matter who wins, the world will never be the same! As the two villains battle, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers must find a way to storm the Foot Clan base to save Tommy, as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles step up to help their new allies in an unexpected way.In Shops: Feb 05, 2020 SRP: $3.99