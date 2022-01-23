Speed Meets Mortal Engines in 78MPH #1 – Red 5 April 2022 Solicits

Red 5 is launching a new series by Fictionauts writer Mauro Mantella and artist Tomas Aira, 78MPH, that crosses Speed with Mortal Engines, a city on the move to avoid a toxic sun. I made up that comparison, but they should really use it in marketing. Anyway, here are all the Red 5 Comics solicits and solicitations for April 2022.

78 MPH #1 (MR)

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Tomas Aira (CA) German Peralta

Earth is no longer what it used to be. An environmental catastrophe transformed the atmosphere into a large magnifying glass that enhances solar radiation; a nuclear disaster slowed down the speed of rotation of the planet. Anyone that moves slower than 78 miles per hour will not escape from the scorching sun. Only a small group of people was able to survive on this new world by constantly moving in huge rolling city, never stopping.

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.95

FICTIONAUTS #3

(W) Mauro Mantella (A) Leandro Rizzo (CA) Alvaro Papagiani

The fictional world and the real world are clashing! Both of them can't coexist, so…which one will prevail? Don't miss the end of the amazing adventures of the Fictionauts!

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.95

CARRIERS SEASON ONE TP VOL 01

(W) Ben Ferrari, Erica J Heflin (A) Jim O'Riley (CA) Elias Martins

Fable, Gladius, Cherrybomb, Dark Dove: no one has heard of these brave heroes … yet … but they are the only thing standing between the citizens of New York and the unseen terrors that lurk all around them. A band of weaponized carrier pigeons, they soar the night sky looking for new threats and find their largest one yet when the Croc King comes climbing up out of the New York sewer. Featuring five standalone high flying adventures!

In Shops: Mar 30, 2022

SRP: 17.95

LEAD CITY #2

(W) Eric Borden

The sun rises on reckoning day and Colman realizes he's made a terrible mistake. He's forced to say goodbye to his family and heads out with the other contestants for the final walk up to the town constructed just to hold the brutal contest. On the way the fighters take time to acquaint themselves with the rules and with each other. First gun is fired and first blood is drawn. Who will be the first casualty of Lead City?

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.95

