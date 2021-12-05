Spider-Man, Batman And Avengers Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Last week saw Marvel Comics dominate, this week, it's much more evenly matched with six Marvel to four DC…

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #80 Batman 2021 Annual #1 Avengers #50 Detective Comics 2021 Annual #1 X-Men: Trial Of Magneto #4 Venom #2 Batman Fear State Omega #1 X-Men #5 Daredevil #36 Joker 2021 Annual #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Who had this to say…

Rodman's Comics: Good sales week. DC's Annuals are doing very well. Amazing Spider-man is seeing a renewed interested due to the upcoming movie, hope it is not too much of a shock when they read about Ben Reilly. Spawn managed to break up the big two's grip on the top ten.

Ssalesfish: Batman and Spider-Man were the big winners of the week, and even though it scored lower on the list than usual, Venom was actually a very high seller that came close to touching the same sales as the top 5. The totals every night this week have been much higher with all the $5.99, $6.99, and $9.99 books. The market wouldn't always be able to sustain that but it was a nice boost for the week. It also helps that most of the annuals actually look good and were payoff issues or setup for the next big stories.

Graham Crackers Comics: Venom was able to beat out Batman and an anniversary issue of Avengers. For us 2nd to 6th place were only a couple issues apart across the board.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next weekend (on time). If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.