Spider-Man Noir #1 Preview: Gwen Stacy's Web of Secrets

Spider-Man Noir #1 brings 1930s detective thrills as Peter Parker investigates a murder that hits too close to home for everyone's favorite dame.

Article Summary Spider-Man Noir #1 debuts October 1st, thrusting Peter Parker into a gritty 1930s detective saga.

Gwen Stacy hires Peter to solve her father’s murder, escalating danger for both Spider-Man and the Stacys.

Erik Larsen and Andrea Broccardo deliver a fresh noir twist, full of mystery, action, and vintage style.

Brush up on the coolest Spider-Man before he hits the small screen! Spidey legend ERIK LARSEN puts on his writing hat to reinvent this Spider-Man like he did the original with rising-star artist ANDREA BROCCARDO. It's the 1930s and Peter Parker is a private detective by day, vigilante Spider-Man by night. Things were going well until a certain dame walked into his office to ask Peter to solve the case of her father's murder. The dame's name? GWEN STACY! This case may not only break George Stacy's police department, but Spider-Man himself!

Spider-Man Noir #1

by Erik Larsen & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Simone Di Meo

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 01, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621322100111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621322100116 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 ANDREA SORRENTINO VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100117 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 DAVID MACK VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100118 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 JEROME OPENA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100121 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 DAVID MACK VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100131 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #1 ERIK LARSEN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

