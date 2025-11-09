Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-man

Spider-Man Noir #2 Preview: Gwen's Not Gonna Like This

Spider-Man Noir #2 hits stores this Wednesday! Peter cracks the case, Gwen won't be happy, and meet the new villain Hard Boil!

Article Summary Spider-Man Noir #2 arrives November 12th, heating up the investigation into George Stacy's murder.

Peter Parker cracks the case, but Gwen Stacy faces devastating news she won't be happy about.

Meet the new villain, Hard Boil, as classic noir intrigue collides with unexpected breakfast punnery.

THE COLD CASE GETS HOT! The investigation into the death of George Stacy heats up, and Peter figures out the murderer's identity! Gwen Stacy isn't going to like it! But in the meantime, meet the newest Spider-Man Noir rogue – HARD BOIL!

Spider-Man Noir #2

by Erik Larsen & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Simone Di Meo

THE COLD CASE GETS HOT! The investigation into the death of George Stacy heats up, and Peter figures out the murderer's identity! Gwen Stacy isn't going to like it! But in the meantime, meet the newest Spider-Man Noir rogue – HARD BOIL!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.66"W x 10.16"H x 0.08"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 12, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621322100211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621322100216 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #2 GERMAN PERALTA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100221 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #2 ROD REIS VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621322100231 – SPIDER-MAN NOIR #2 ERIK LARSEN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

