Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 Launches In AMP's October 2025 Solicits

Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 by David Byrne and Francesca Fantini launches in AMP's October 2025 solicits, ripped from Diamond and Lunar...

Article Summary Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 debuts in AMP's October 2025 solicits, exploring vampire intrigue in the 18th century.

NeverWars #5 brings epic betrayal and the hunt for the Vorpal Blade as war engulfs Oz, Wonderland, and Neverland.

Lovestruck #4 sees double date disasters, Cupid’s toughest mission, and a pivotal moment for CJ's love life.

Prodigal Son #3 returns with a new printing, plus Dusk #2 reveals the hero’s identity amid rising crime waves.

Stake Presents: Jessamy #1

WRITERS: DAVID BYRNE

ARTIST: FRANCESCA FANTINI

COVERS: Francesca Fantini (A), Kisskiss (B), Ivan Tao (C)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED M | HORROR | $4.99

It started with a whisper… In the mid-18th century, rumors of monsters eating slaves spread from an American tavern across the Atlantic. In the hidden world of *Stake*, where vampires are real and secrecy is survival, ancient enforcer Jessamy is sent to the New World to investigate. Tasked with protecting the fragile balance between humans and vampires, she must uncover the truth behind a plantation cloaked in blood and myth. Set 250 years before Angel "Stake" Beltran Stinson's story begins, *Stake Presents: Jessamy* dives into the secret history of the hit series. *AN ANCIENT VAMPIRE ENCOUNTERS MYSTERY IN THE NEW WORLD*

NeverWars #5

WRITERS: DON HANDFIELD, TIM ZAJAROS, CHRIS LEMOLE

ARTIST: MARCELO BASILE

COLORS: MARCO ARITZU

COVERS: Erwin J. Arroza (A), Greg Krivacs (B Variant)

OCTOBER 15, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED PG | ACTION/ADVENTURE | $4.99

Captain Hook's desperate gambit leads to betrayal as he trades Peter Pan and the Lost Boys to the monstrous Jabberwock in exchange for Tinkerbell's freedom. But when Pan discovers the horrifying truth about what's become of his fairy companion, the cost of Hook's bargain may be more than anyone can bear. Meanwhile, Georgie the Prince of Hearts embarks on a perilous quest through Fairyland's Dark Forest to find the legendary Vorpal Blade – the only weapon capable of slaying the Jabberwock. But first, he must face the fearsome Bandersnatch, guardian of the blade and keeper of an ancient grief. As armies mobilize across Oz, Wonderland, and Neverland, the final confrontation approaches. Heroes will fall, alliances will shatter, and the true nature of the beast will be revealed in this pivotal chapter of the *NeverWars* saga. *THE WAR ACROSS THE NEVERWORLD REACHES ITS DARKEST HOUR!*

Lovestruck #4

WRITERS: MC FOLEY, DON HANDFIELD

ARTIST: ALONSO MOLINA

COVERS: Alonso Molina (A), Alonso Molina (B)

OCTOBER 22, 2025 | 32 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED PG | ACTION/COMEDY | $4.99

A disastrous double date leads to spin class chaos, hospital drama, and beach wedding mayhem in this laugh-out-loud issue that changes everything. CJ finally confronts the woman who broke his heart decades ago, but can two people who've been running from love finally stop long enough to find it? Meanwhile, Cupid faces his greatest challenge yet when his own mother gives him an impossible mission: make the cynical Tris believe in love. Some targets are harder to hit than others. *TRIS AND CUPID FACE THEIR BIGGEST CHALLENGES YET!*

Prodigal Son #3 (New Printing)

WRITERS: MARTIN KOVE, CLAY ADAMS, DON HANDFIELD

ARTIST: ALPER GECGEL

COVER: ERWIN J. ARROZA

OCTOBER 1, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED PG | ACTION/WESTERN | $4.99

The hunters become the hunted when The Grey Devils turn the tables on the unlikely band of outlaws chasing them. After a fierce firefight, who will remain to carry out the Man in Black's vendetta? Back for a second printing! The scorching Western from Hollywood legend Martin Kove (*Cobra Kai*, *The Karate Kid*) sells out again! Don't miss the series that critics are calling "a brutal, unflinching look at revenge in the Old West" and "the spiritual successor to Unforgiven." *CO-WRITTEN BY MARTIN KOVE, STAR OF THE HIT NETFLIX SERIES COBRA KAI! THE SECOND EPIC ISSUE IS BACK FOR A NEW PRINTING WITH A NEW COVER!*

Dusk #2

WRITERS: ALEX SEGURA, ELIZABETH LITTLE

ARTIST: DAVID HAHN

COVERS: Gabriel Hardman (A), Hack (B)

OCTOBER 29, 2025 | 24 PAGES | FULL COLOR | RATED PG | ACTION | $4.99

As the true identity of the Dusk is revealed, our hero must grapple with just how he plans to use the tools and persona of Blackstone's crime fighter just as a dangerous crime wave envelops the city. Is The Dusk ready for prime time, or will his career falter before it even begins? *WILL MOUNTING CHALLENGES OVERWHELM BLACKSTONE'S FLEDGLING HERO?*

