Star Trek: Day Of Blood – And Lower Decks – For Free Comic Book Day

Star Trek: Day of Blood is a comic book crossover event between IDW's main Star Trek comic and the Star Trek: Defiant series. And it begins on Saturday for Free Comic Book Day with Prelude to Day of Blood, before the crossover launches in full in July with Day Of Blood #1, and then Defiant #6, #7 and Star Trek #11 and #12, into September. But it begins on Saturday with a story by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Christopher Cantwell, and Mike Feehan. It is also accompanied by a Lower Decks comic book story as well, both previews on this page.

In The Day of Blood, eemperor of the Klingon Empire, Kahless II, will declare war on all those who do not follow the cult of the Red Path. Having raided ancient tombs, claimed near-limitless power for himself, and slaughtered cosmic entities across the stars, Kahless sees the genocide of gods as simply his first step to total domination. The crew of the U.S.S. Theseus, led by Benjamin Sisko, and the renegades who follow a desperate, violent Worf aboard the U.S.S. Defiant must unite for a common cause. Only together can they hope to stop the Day of Blood…

"Star Trek was the original shared universe…so Collin, Chris, and I are deeply honored to continue to bring a line-wide continuity and intricately planned storyline to the new IDW comics line," says Lanzing. "Our very first pitch on this story included two interlocking ongoing titles that could build to a kind of event unlike any that Trek comics have managed before—an inspiring, mind-bending flagship series in Star Trek and a more subtle, dark, and dangerous series in Defiant. It was an absolute pipe dream of a pitch, one that we never imagined would become the backbone of a hit new comics line—nor unite us with a writer of Christopher Cantwell's caliber, who would push us to constantly deliver next-level comics storytelling, nor masterful artists like Ramon Rosanas and Ángel Unzueta, who would elevate every page with their designs, artistry, and ambition. And now, one year into the line, we're finally ready to bring it all to a head with our very first line-wide comics event."

"Worf has a warning for his one-time friend and captain, Benjamin Sisko: Kahless the Unforgettable, the sovereign of the Klingon Empire and killer of gods, is preparing to unleash something truly horrific on his own people. Converging on the Klingon homeworld, the two crews will have their long-awaited reunion…but even with tempers hot, the two have no choice but to put aside old grievances or else watch the carefully cultivated peace of the Beta Quadrant burn in the fires of holy crusade. With mighty Kahless at their head, the Red Path will not be stopped until all those who do not share their absolute faith are cut down," says Kelly. "We started laying the groundwork for this story in Star Trek: Year Five, built upon it in Star Trek: Aliens—Klingons, and then will truly kick it off in this year's Free Comic Book Day prelude, so it's no exaggeration that Day of Blood is an event three years in the making!"

"I sincerely believe that Day of Blood is the 'lost episode/movie/epic limited series' that Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and The Next Generation fans have been dying for. But what's truly amazing is that beyond those series, we're tying in a heaping dose of Lower Decks (in the form of Shaxs), the original series (including a reunion of Spock and Scotty) and so many other aspects of this universe. It's truly a galactic panacea unlike any Trek story I've encountered in the past as a fan," says Cantwell. "What's also wonderful about this series is that things happen in it that can only exist in the realm of comics in terms of scope and pure sci-fi imagination, all anchored by beautiful core themes of partnership, parenthood, second chances, and the belief in a better tomorrow…whether that be a utopian or a vainglorious one. Buckle in because this is the Trek saga of my dreams!"

May 6: Star Trek: Prelude of Day of Blood

July 19: Star Trek: Day of Blood #1

August: Star Trek: Defiant #6

August: Star Trek #11

September: Star Trek: Defiant #7

September: Star Trek #12

