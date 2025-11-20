Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Star Wars Black History Month Covers From Disney/Marvel In February

Star Wars Black History Month covers by Tauren Clarke from Disney, Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics in February 2026

Article Summary Marvel celebrates Black History Month with Star Wars covers by Taurin Clarke in February 2026.

Lando, Mace Windu, Finn, Jannah, and others featured across two connecting variant comic covers.

Star Wars #10 and Jar Jar #1 highlight Black heroes from comics, TV, games, and The High Republic.

Artist Taurin Clarke shares how Star Wars inspired his art and the importance of representation.

Marvel Comics will feature Star Wars Black History Month covers in February as a connecting piece from Taurin Clarke on Star Wars #10 and Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 this February, featuring Lando Calrissian, Mace Windu, Saw Gerrera, Finn, and Jannah; The Mandalorian's Moff Gideon, Greef Karga, and Kelleran Beq; Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's Cere Junda; The High Republic's Keeve Trennis and Lula Talisola and Marvel's Sana Starros.

Star Wars #10 set in the post-Return of the Jedi era from writer Alex Segura and artist Luke Ross, while Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 is a special one-shot co-written by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best alongside Marc Guggenheim and artists Kieran McKeown and Laura Braga. Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1 also co-stars Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq, a fan-favourite character also portrayed by Best in The Mandalorian and other Star Wars media.

"I was immediately on board with doing this project," Clarke said. "Seeing Return of the Jedi in theatres at three years old is what inspired me to start drawing. We got home and all I did afterwards was draw TIE Fighters and X-Wings …and this was even before I got hooked on Marvel comics! There's something inherently cool knowing that somewhere, this book might be someone's first introduction to Star Wars," he continued. "Maybe seeing characters that look like them (drawn by an artist who looks like them) might even inspire some other kid to be creative. That kind of representation means a lot to me."

STAR WARS: JAR JAR #1 BLACK HISTORY MONTH CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE On Sale 2/11

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN & LAURA BRAGA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

JAR JAR BINKS RETURNS — CO-WRITTEN BY JAR JAR HIMSELF, AHMED BEST!

JAR JAR faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to CHANCELLOR PALPATINE. What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the REBEL ALLIANCE? Guest starring fan favorite JEDI KNIGHT KELLERAN Beq!

