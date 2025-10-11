Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: ahmed best, Jar Jar Binks, star wars

Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best To Write Official Jar Jar Binks Comic

Jar Jar Binks Actor, Ahmed Best, to write the official Jar Jar Binks Star Wars comic book from Marvel Comics

Article Summary Ahmed Best, the actor behind Jar Jar Binks, will co-write an official Star Wars comic for Marvel.

The one-shot comic explores Jar Jar Binks facing the aftermath of granting Palpatine emergency powers.

Guest stars include Jedi Knight Kelleran Beq, linking Jar Jar to the origins of the Rebel Alliance.

Once divisive, Jar Jar Binks is being re-evaluated by fans and returns with a new spotlight adventure.

As revealed at the Lucasfilm panel at New York Comic Con, Jar Jar Binks is to get his own Star Wars one-shot from Marvel Comics by Marc Guggenheim, Kieran McKeown, Laura Braga and more, out in February 2026. And what's more, it will be co-written by Ahmed Best, the actor who voiced and motion captured Jar Jar so memorably…

Star Wars: Jar Jar Binks #1

Written by MARC GUGGENHEIM & MORE

Art by KIERAN MCKEOWN & LAURA BRAGA

Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

Variant Cover by DAVE WACHTER

JAR JAR BINKS RETURNS — CO-WRITTEN BY JAR JAR HIMSELF, AHMED BEST!

JAR JAR faces the consequences of giving emergency powers to CHANCELLOR PALPATINE. What pivotal role does Jar Jar play in the formation of the REBEL ALLIANCE? Guest starring fan favorite JEDI KNIGHT KELLERAN Beq!

Jar Jar Binks was created by George Lucas, as a member of the Gungan race, who appears in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, with a supporting role in Attack of the Clones and a cameo in Revenge of the Sith, as well as appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The first fully computer-generated supporting character in a live-action film, he was voiced by Ahmed Best who also acted out the character with prosthetics prior to CGI. Primarily to provide comic relief for the audience, he did not go down well with critics or long time fans of Star Wars. Off book, the Robot Chicken: Star Wars Episode III episode saw Jar Jar, voiced by Ahmed Best, reveal that he was a Sith Lord throughout the six films, and had manipulated Emperor Palpatine himself. Over time, however, Jar Jar Binks has been rehabilitated, especially by fans who saw the Phantom Menace as young children. Even Simon Pegg has relented… and now Ahmed Best is writing a comic starring Jar Jar. Any chance of that Sith Lord twist becoming Star Wars canon?

