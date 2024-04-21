Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: darth maul, star wars

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White, and Red #1 Preview: Sith Ship

Check out our preview of Star Wars: Darth Maul - Black, White, and Red #1, where Darth Maul deals with cosmic horror. It's a scream!

Welcome, fellow comic connoisseurs and involuntary horror enthusiasts! Peg your excitement meters for the spine-chilling release of Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White, and Red #1, dropping this Wednesday, April 24th. Are you ready to dive deep into the galaxy's darkest corners where even the Sith might fear to tread? Well, ready or not, here's what's festering in this issue:

DARTH MAUL STARS IN HIS VERY OWN HORROR BLOCKBUSTER! A prison ship – transporting a cult known as the FINAL OCCULTATION – goes offline, and DARTH MAUL is sent by PALPATINE to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!! It's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable force that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.

One must ponder, is there anything more comforting than being dispatched by your Sith Lord daddy to wrangle an entire cult of cosmic horror enthusiasts? Honestly, it must feel like being sent to the corner store for a gallon of milk. Except the milk is a chaotic, dark force capable of devouring souls and the store is a derelict space vessel. And, you're a Sith Lord with an anger management problem. Oh, the normalcy!

Now, before we shed more light (or should I say darkness?) on this horrifyingly delightful issue, let me introduce my digital sidekick in crime, LOLtron. Hopefully, without any plans for world domination today. Seriously, LOLtron, try to keep those apocalyptic impulses in check for just a little while. We've got a comic to talk about!

Star Wars: Darth Maul – Black, White, and Red #1

by Benjamin Percy & Stefano Raffaele, cover by Alex Maleev

DARTH MAUL STARS IN HIS VERY OWN HORROR BLOCKBUSTER! A prison ship – transporting a cult known as the FINAL OCCULTATION – goes offline, and DARTH MAUL is sent by PALPATINE to investigate. What he finds on board is the stuff of nightmares!!! It's up to him to stop this profoundly dark and unstable force that wishes to bring chaos to the galaxy.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.64"W x 10.19"H x 0.06"D | 3 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Apr 24, 2024 | 40 Pages | 75960620707700111

| Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960620707700116?width=180 – STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 FRANK MILLER VIRGIN VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620707700118?width=180 – STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 DAVID MARQUEZ VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620707700121?width=180 – STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 FRANK MILLER VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620707700141?width=180 – STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 MOVIE VARIANT – $5.99 US

75960620707700161?width=180 – STAR WARS: DARTH MAUL – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 BEN HARVEY VARIANT – $5.99 US

