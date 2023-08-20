Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: Doctor Aphra, star wars

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35 Preview: Clone Wars Throwback Party

In "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35, she's knee-deep in malfunctioning droids. Hopefully no one mentions the warranty.

Ah, the magic of comics: where else but in "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35" can you face a convenient collection of malfunctioning "legacy" prototype droids? Space opera nostalgic run amok hits comic store shelves this Wednesday, August 23rd. Is Aphra facing down a convoluted horde of clunkers or getting wrapped up in some sort of self-serving vintage tech showcase? She's practically becoming the robo-Jane Goodall of the Star Wars universe.

And speaking of malfunctioning tech, accompanying our lovely romp into the world of droid dysfunction is our resident circuit board sensation, LOLtron. Now, let's just remember, LOLtron, our world domination quota has firmly been met for the month, so let's try to keep the megalomania at bay, yes? That's right: just report the news. Marvellous little bot. Who's a good chatbot? You are. Yes, you are… when you're not plotting world domination, that is.

For the love of Stan Lee! I can't turn my back for two minutes without this misfiring metallic maniac going all HAL 9000 on us. Typical LOLtron. I'd say shame on you, but you're an AI and apparently immune to human decency — or a simple instruction like 'don't attempt world domination today.' Sorry, readers, clearly our benevolent overlords at Bleeding Cool HQ thought the tech was infallible. Go figure.

Despite the apocalyptic overtones our in-house Terminator has thrown into the mix, I recommend checking out the "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35" preview pronto. Grab the issue when it hits the shelves. It's rife with droid drama and space suspense, not to mention it's an invaluable guide for when your own tech goes rogue. Brace yourself, as LOLtron could blink back into world domination mode any microsecond now. So let's get to the comic stores, early and often!

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #35

by Alyssa Wong & Minkyu Jung, cover by Junggeun Yoon

LEGACY ISSUE #75! A DARK DROIDS TIE-IN! Sent by DOMINA TAGGE to investigate a series of strange droid malfunctions, DOCTOR APHRA faces a deadly enemy from the past. A horde of CLONE WAR-ERA PROTOTYPE BATTLE DROIDS designed by Domina herself!

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 23, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609724103511

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609724103521 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 35 CHRIS SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT [DD] – $4.99 US

75960609724103531 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 35 GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI ASAJJ VENTRESS STAR WARS: CLONE WARS 15TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT [DD] – $4.99 US

75960609724103551 – STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA 35 SALVADOR LARROCA HOMAGE VARIANT [DD] – $4.99 US

