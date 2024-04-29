Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Bea Bennett, Bludhaven, Captain Blud, nightwing, Travis Moore

Everything You Knew About Bea Was Wrong. Again (Nightwing Spoilers)

Everything You Knew About Bea Bennett, Captain Blud, Was Wrong. Again. Someone is going to have to spend a long time rewriting wikis.

Article Summary Bea Bennett's past is unraveled in Nightwing Annual 2024 with hidden ties to Spyral.

A master thief at 13, Bea's life before becoming Captain Blüd is astonishing.

Once Dick Grayson's love interest, Bea's story takes dramatic new turns.

Discover the full truth behind Bea's connection with Nightwing and her secret identity.

Beatrice Bennett, or Bea, was introduced in Nightwing #50, running the bar that Nightwing, shot in the head and calling himself Ric Gray rather than Dick Grayson, was hanging out. It was a brief introduction written by Benjamin Percy.

And when it began, there was nothing more to his bartender than this, though she did seem to have contacts all over the place.

That came with Scott Lobdell's take on the character, making her a romantic interest for Grayson, as well as establishing her as someone who could handle herself…

… and who, it seems, had quite a lot of friends.

But especially this one.

Not that there weren't complications along the way. A Joker War here and there. But then Ric Gray got his memory and his mind back, becoming Dick Grayson again, and taking on the lessons of Batman…

….and doing the indecent thing.

This was the last we heard of Bea Bennett for some time.

The character reverted to the standard Dick Grayson as Tom Taylor took over writing the title with Bruno Redondo to Eisner winning success. And Bea was no more… until Nightwing #106. With Nightwi getting in trouble, and getting kidnapped. Before meeting his antagonist, Captain Blüd.

Yes, it's Bea. Because everything you knew about her was wrong. In Nightwing #107, set two years after the events of Ric Grayson, Bea was revealed to be someone that Dick shouldn't have dismissed so readily or heartily as being unable to keep up with him…

Growing up homeless, when she was thirteen years old, Bea stole a billionaire's yacht single-handedly and tried to sail it to the Caribbean, only for it to be raided by the Crew of the Crossed Keys lead, Ruben Blüd. He recruited and adopted her, making her as his successor, as she made the Crew of the Crossed Keys a force for good in Blüdhaven. Running a bar there, she met Dick Grayson when he was amnesiac Ric Grayson and became his girlfriend. When he regained his memories, they broke up, only meeting Bea again in her Captain Blüd persona.

Or at least that is what we thought. The new Nightwing Annual by Travis Moore, out this week, uncovers an entirely new life and history, including the truth behind her relationship with Nightwing. And not just that her real name is Destiny. Somehow between shifts for Captain Blüd, she was an agent of Spyral, the former secret agent society of the DC Universe, as Dick Grayson also once was.

Because everything you knew about her was wrong, again. Spyral is not the only agent society in the DC Universe of course, Checkmate was another. But this was a different pre-Bendis time…

And it was Bea's mission for Spyral to infiltrate Dick Grayson's life, as she also investigated the circumstance of her Checkmate mother's death at the hands of the KGBeast, who almost almost killed Grayson.

But when Spyral – and Checkmate – went away, she did not.

He tells her everything, She tells him nothing… but now the truth is revealed. She's basically James Bond trying to justify it all to herself… I am not sure it will work. Nightwing Annual 2024 by Travis Moore is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

NIGHTWING 2024 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TRAVIS MOORE

(W/A/CA) Travis Moore

THE SECRET ORIGINS OF BEA BENNETT! During Nightwing's recent pirate adventure, we learned that Bea Bennett, Dick/Ric's ex-girlfriend, is a pirate queen whose father, the Quartermaster, left her an entire pirate society! But what about her life before she became a pirate? Before she met Ric Grayson? Just what, and more importantly, who led her to where she is today. A backstory like no other with tales of betrayal, love, and independence.

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/30/2024

