How Batman #127 Prepared For A New Robin In Batman #147 (Spoilers)

How Batman #127 Prepared For A New Robin In Batman #147... As Well As In Today's Absolute Power Free Comic Book Day (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #127 hinted at a new Robin with a costume in the Zur-cave.

Batman #147 features Batman revealing plans to Damian and dealing with Waller.

Absolute Power FCBD comic ties in, showcasing Zur/Failsafe's allegiance to Waller.

Damian Wayne is pulled back to reality, potentially becoming Batman's new Robin.

Back in Batman #127, when Batman's backup personality, Zur-En-Arrh, was running the show, Damian Wayne spied on a certain Robin costume in the Zur-cave. Just a little side suggestion that this Batman maybe had a back-up plan for Robin as well.

Well in Batman #147, out this Tuesday he is showing off his plans to Robin. But first, he has to make a deal with Amanda Waller.

Or at least start a negotiation in that direction.

As those who have picked up Absolute Power on Free Comic Book Day (or read it on Amazon when it went live at midnight in your respective territory) you will know that a deal has been done.

That Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe/Batmna is now working for Waller in the Hall Of Order. processing inmates for her use.

As well as running a number of Bat wardens, using Amazo robot technology as seen in Batman #146.

And it is these, in Batman #147, that he wants to show off to Damian Wayne.

Variations of Batman across the multiverse… Absolute Power FCBD fills in that one as well.

The future is Batverse-Amazo.

But it's enough to trigger Damian Wayne out of his father-and-son daydream.

But Batman needs a Robin. Maybe he will have to make one. And luckily he still has that Robin costume from ten issues ago.

Zur-En-Arrobin? Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jimenez, back in September, always planning ahead…

