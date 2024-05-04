Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: las vegas, Wrestlemania, wwe

WWE WrestleMania 41 Betting on Las Vegas for April 19 & 20, 2025

WWE announced that WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas from Saturday, April 19th to Sunday, April 20th, 2025.

Shortly after the French crowd at WWE Backlash put a lot of other crowds to shame with its intensity (seriously, check out the highlights), the WWE and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that the place in Nevada that serves as the home to that huge advertising sphere that just begs to be worshipped will be the home of WrestleMania 41. Set to run at Allegiant Stadium from Saturday, April 19 to Sunday, April 20, 2025, folks who can make it out for the week can expect stadium and arena events, fan festivities, and more. Along with WM41, WWE will also bring Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas – with more details coming soon. So, if you're looking to learn more about the location where The Rock will probably beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship (we're just kidding…???), check out the announcement video above.

Here's a look at the announcement that hit social media to make it official – with more intel on how to get tickets here:

"Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be," said Nick Khan, WWE President. "We look forward to bringing WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania 41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time." Steve Hill, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President & CEO, added, "Bringing the iconic global brands of WWE and Las Vegas together will create what is sure to be an unforgettable event and weekend. As the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World, hosting WrestleMania 41 is the perfect addition to our events calendar, and we can't wait to welcome the WWE Universe to Las Vegas in 2025."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!