Big X-Men Crossover Event Planned For October 2025

Tom Brevoort, answered a question about plans for how the new X-Men comic books were coming and how they would work together as a line.

On his most recent Substack, Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing of Marvel Comics and Group Editor of the X-Men comic book line, Tom Brevoort, answered a question about plans for how the new X-Men comic books were coming. Specificially how they would work together as a line. Reader Leigh Hunt asked, "Curious to know how far ahead you are in your X-planning? Of course things can change especially after the books start coming out and critical reaction will affect things but as of right now, where are your concrete and not-so concrete plans up to for the X-books?"

And Tom Brevoort replied "As you'd expect, it varies from title to title, Leigh. But for the three books with X-MEN in the title, I'd say that we're pretty solid through the end of the year and our first tiny little crossover moment. And from there, as we get into 2025, we're talking about a storyline for around March, a special project for May, potentially a key one-shot for June and a big X-line Event around October. But all of that is subject to change as conditions on the ground shift in real time."

The new line starts today with Free Comic Book Day and the Blood Hunt/X-Men issue from Marvel. Brevoort says "Not only does it contain a completely new BLOOD HUNT story by Jed MacKay and Sara Pichelli, but it also features my team's very first little X-MEN tale starring Jubilee, as presented by Gail Simone and David Marquez. I'm going to be braced for your feedback on that story come Saturday (I'm betting on a lot of, "Meh. bring back Krakoa.") so don't let me down. And also, don't be a cheapskate, pick up some actual for sale comics from your retailer while you're down there, he needs to eat too!"

Meh, bring back Krakoa. But I did swap my copy of Energon Universe to get my copy! And I did spend £15 on a League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen French slipcase hardcover edition that, it turns out, was Kevin O'Neill's personal copy, so there is that! Watch me do all this below…

