Free Comic Book Day Reveals What Happened With Megatron (Spoilers)

Energon Universe Free Comic Book Day Special reveals what happened with Megatron and the rest of the Transformers (Spoilers)

In the new Transformers comic book series by Daniel Warren Johnson from Skybound/Image Comics, Transformers continuity was reset, everything went back to the beginnings and the Autobots awoke on Earth, alongside the Decepticons. But someone was missing, and not just Bumblebee. Megatron was gone. Later, in the Cobra Commander GI Joe series it was revealed that the Cobra Commander had found the crash landed body of Megatron. But how did he get there? And what happened to his limbs along the way?

But in this weekend's Free Comic Book Day Energon Universe giveaway, we get to see the fight before the crash, as well as Megatron executing a certain Brawn…

But also how he ends up losing an arm at the hand – or energy axe – of Optimus Prime. But it's not just the Autobots that Megatron has to worry about.

It was his own side too…. and why Starscream is now leading the Decepticons, in Megatron's absence. It just looks more Macbeth now.

And that is the way it is going to be going forward – that is until Megatron escapes the clutches of Cobra… now missing both his arms. That is, until he finds one or two of them hanging around.

Energon Universe Special is published this Saturday, the 4th of May, for free as part of Free Comic Book Day, and you can catch up with all our coverage, spoilers and non-spoilers – with this handy tag.

