Free Comic Book Day Reveals Transformers/GI Joe Crossovers (Spoilers)

In the Energon Universe, the crash-landed body of Decepticon leader Megatron was found by Cobra. who have been keeping him tied up ever since.

Article Summary

  • Megatron, held captive by Cobra, attempts escape on Free Comic Book Day.
  • Baroness and new GI Joe team with Autobot connections revealed.
  • Beast Wars saga continues, battles extend to Zertonians vs Agorrians.
  • Hot Rod searches for Autobot Springer, hinting at major plot developments.

In the Energon Universe world of Transformers and GI Joe, as published by Skybound and Image Comics, the crash-landed body of Decepticon leader Megatron was found by Cobra, who have been keeping him tied up ever since. As seen in previous Bleeding Cool briefings, on Free Comic Book Day, he escapes. Or does his best to anyway. Though Golobulus may have something to say about the situation.

Baroness Blood And A Second GI Joe (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

And even do something about the situation.

Free Comic Book Day Transformers

Looks like we are getting Beast Wars already. But the battles are not just on Earth, the world of Void Rivals returns to that of the Zertonians vs the Agorrians.

Free Comic Book Day Reveals Transformers/GI Joe Crossovers

Albeit through the eyes of Skuxxoids and Slizardo. But they also have someone looking down on them.

Free Comic Book Day Reveals Transformers/GI Joe Crossovers

Hot Rod was originally introduced in The Transformers: The Movie, one of a number of new Autobots and Decepticons introduced in that film. An impetuous Autobot, his actions were responsible for Optimus Prime's injuries on Cybertron and later became Autobot leader Rodimus Prime. But now everything has been rebooted, and Hot Rod is back… and he is looking for someone. Void Rivals #9 promised the return of Triple-Changer Autobot Springer…

While GI Joe also have Transformers concerns of their own. After recruiting the Baroness to their side, Destro, the mercenary group Dreadnoks and a folder with an Autobot stamp.

Baroness Blood And A Second GI Joe (Free Comic Book Day Spoilers)

FCBD 2024 ENERGON UNIVERSE SPECIAL (BUNDLES OF 25) (NET)
IMAGE COMICS
DEC230006
(W) Robert Kirkman, Daniel Warren Johnson, Joshua Williamson (A) Lorenzo De Felici, Various (A/CA) Ryan Ottley
Discover three all new stories from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations for the worlds of Transformers, G.I. Joe and Void Rivals from the biggest names in comics. A perfect jumping on point for new readers and a can't miss for long-term fans. Rating: Teen

 

