Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Reveals Banu Haqim Playstyle

Paradox Interactive has revealed more about the Banu Haqim for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as we learn more on how they fight.

Paradox Interactive and developer The Chinese Room have revealed new details about how the Banu Haqim work in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The key focus of this clan is they operate more in the shadows than most of the other clans, as they use a passive ability that makes their actions silent, and makes them a better stalking/hunting choice in the vampire world. They can also assassinate faster against whoever they target. There are more details below from their latest blog.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 – Banu Haqim

There are many different ways to play your character in Vampire: the Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. The clan Banu Haqim focuses on a stalking-based playstyle to take out your enemies one by one, and the clan abilities are built to empower that. As we want to make sure this is not a game where you are required to optimize your abilities to the extreme, we've focused on making the base playstyles easy and straightforward. But for the players who want their experience to be a bit deeper and more customizable, you will be able to do so. By visiting important vampires who are sworn to assist the Sheriff (you), you can unlock abilities from their clan by drinking a bit of their blood.

Abilities from other clans may cost more AP depending on how well they align with your clans Disciplines. The Banu Haqim Disciplines are Celerity (speed-enhancing abilities), Blood Sorcery (the ability to control blood with your arcane knowledge) and Obfuscate (abilities to easily hide, move without being noticed, and cast illusions.). If a Banu Haqim wishes to unlock a Blood Sorcery ability from another clan, it would cost less AP to unlock than an ability for a Discipline Banu Haqim doesn't have. Those who unlock all abilities from a clan and get the Clan Perk, are able to stack them and have the effects of them all, elevating your power. The activated abilities and Clan Perk can be learned from the other clans, but the clan passive can not. Because of this, you combine the clan powers in hundreds of different ways, but a Banu Haqim playthrough will remain its own gameplay experience.

