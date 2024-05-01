Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: cable, fall of x, iron man, krakoa, orchis

The Fate Of Professor X As X-Men Comics Head To A Finale (Spoilers)

This week Marvel Comics publishes Cable #4, X-Men #34, Invincible Iron Man #18 and X-Men Unlimited #137 as the Fall Of X plays out.

This week, Marvel Comics published Cable #4, X-Men #34, Invincible Iron Man #18 and X-Men Unlimited #137 as the Fall Of X plays out its death throes. Just don;t expect any Dominion discussion, that will come next week… now Cable is technically part of Fall Of X according to its cover and the X-Men checklist at the back, but tacking its own threat and menace on the timeline to all humanity and mutantity. To justify the label, though, it still checks in with Orchis and the like.

X-Men Unlimited has been doing similar, dealing with an external threat. That are the Externals.

Though it mostly explains why certain useful mutants aren't part of the Orchis melee. Invincible Iron Man thinks to check in with James Rhodes, who has been languishing in jail, courtesy of Orchis, for half a year now. Good to catch up, I guess.

The remnants of Orchis in New York are also rather gun-wieldy at this moment in time over in X-Men.

But there's always some armour around when you need it.

. But there are other mutants to rescue.

Or possibly put down. Oh Kitty Pryde... there's only so far you can go.

Tony Stark sums up all the issues…at least the ones he knows about.

As Cable provides some much needed context about all this.

And James Rhodes makes a break for it.

Hang on, what was Sandman doing at a superhero prison in Texas? I thought part of him was at the Ravenscroft Institute, and the rest was cut loose in Amazing Spider-Man. Maybe I should look at Tom Brevoort's whiteboard again

So as Tony Stark goes stomping Orchis…

Cable catches up with Orchis…

And as Wolverine is spearing Orchis… and our hearts… Magneto is finding new life…

I get the feeling Mysterium may not make it into the From The Ashes era…

But everything is coming down to Fall Of The House Of X #5…

Maybe even Wolverine's final solution to Professor Xavier? Where Kitty just can't go? He seems to have lost his adamantium suit along the way though..

It all comes down to metal in the end, it seems. And yeah, we haven't actually seen Xavier in From The Ashes previews, have we? Not that we can be sure is him at any road.

