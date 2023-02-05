Star Wars: Hidden Empire #3 Preview: Has Darth Vader Met His Match? Darth Vader tries to play it cool, but he may really be in trouble in this preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #3.

Darth Vader tries to play it cool, but he may really be in trouble in this preview of Star Wars: Hidden Empire #3.

Star Wars: Hidden Empire #3

by Charles Soule & Steven Cummings, cover by Paulo Siqueira

All of Lady Qi'ra's plans to destroy the Sith hang in the balance, but she is not alone in her desire to destroy the Dark Lords. Witness a battle decades in the making, as Darth Vader faces off against an adversary who has spent her entire life training for this one, final shot at revenge.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.06"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 08, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620457100311

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620457100321 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 3 SHALVEY BATTLE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620457100331 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 3 CUMMINGS CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620457100341 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 3 DAVID LOPEZ TRAVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620457100351 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 3 ESTEPHANE VIDEO GAME CHARACTER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620457100381 – STAR WARS: HIDDEN EMPIRE 3 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

