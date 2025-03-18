Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: star wars

Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Phase III #16 Preview: Art of War

Check out Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Phase III #16 as the Battle of Eriadu reaches its climax with a mysterious new player entering the fray. Preview inside!

The Battle of Eriadu rages on, as shocking developments continue to shift the tide of the conflict! A Nihil victory seems all but assured, thanks to their overwhelming forces and savage tactics. But will the unexpected arrival of a powerful combatant dash their evil ambitions? The Warden won't give up easily, and he will do anything to defeat the Jedi! • The Battle of Eriadu rages on! • Issues 14-17 create one large connected landscape image! • Ongoing series.

Star Wars: High Republic Adventures Phase III #16

by Daniel José Older & Toni Bruno & Harvey Tolibao & Michael Atiyeh, cover by Comicraft

Dark Horse Comics

6.59"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801131901611

Kids to Adults

$3.99

Variants:

76156801131901621 – Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #16 (CVR B) (Jo Migyeong) – $3.99 US | $5.29 CAN

