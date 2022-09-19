Star Wars: The Mandalorian #3 Preview: Whoever Smelt It Dealt It

The titular Mandolorian has some new armor crafted in this preview of Star Wars: The Mandalorian #3. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #3

by Rodney Barnes & Georges Jeanty & David Baldeon, cover by Gary Frank

"THE SIN" The battered Mandalorian returns to his client to collect his reward and tend to his wounds; complications arise and what should have been a simple task becomes far more dangerous than anyone could have expected.

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609986300311

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960609986300321 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 STEGMAN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300331 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 JEANTY VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960609986300341 – STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN 3 CONCEPT ART VARIANT – $4.99 US

