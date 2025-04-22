Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: moon knight, stephen platt
Stephen Platt Returns To Moon Knight With #250. Or #10, Your Call
Stephen Platt returns to Marvel Comics and Moon Knight with #250 in July. Or Moon Knight #10, it's your call...
Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #10 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik marks the 250th issue of Moon Knight, if you added them all up and ignored all the #1 relaunches. Which Marvel comics likes to do only when there is a big number with one, two or three zeroes at the end. And it will, as a result, be extra-long and extra-pricey and comes with a cover by nineties Moon Knight artist Stephen Platt.
MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10 (LEGACY #250)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by E.M. GIST
On Sale 7/16
"Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed run's in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age! Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet! Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can't afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission…
"Taking Moon Knight from Legacy #201 to Legacy #250 over the last few years has been an extraordinary experience," MacKay shared. "We've been able to play out some long-running stories, develop our cast of characters in a way I've never been able to before, and connect with fans in a manner that I certainly never experienced up till now. I'm thrilled for folks to see what we're doing in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #250 and how it will set up more Moon Knight stories to come!"
With covers by Davide Paratore, EM Gist and Stephen Platt.