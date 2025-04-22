Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: moon knight, stephen platt

Stephen Platt Returns To Moon Knight With #250. Or #10, Your Call

Stephen Platt returns to Marvel Comics and Moon Knight with #250 in July. Or Moon Knight #10, it's your call...

Article Summary Stephen Platt returns to Moon Knight for #250 with a stunning variant cover.

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #10 combines old and new with legacy numbering.

Acclaimed Jed MacKay's run hits a climax with an explosive showdown with Achilles Fairchild.

Moon Knight's future unfolds as it sets the stage for dramatic new arcs.

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #10 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik marks the 250th issue of Moon Knight, if you added them all up and ignored all the #1 relaunches. Which Marvel comics likes to do only when there is a big number with one, two or three zeroes at the end. And it will, as a result, be extra-long and extra-pricey and comes with a cover by nineties Moon Knight artist Stephen Platt.

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10 (LEGACY #250)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT

Variant Cover by E.M. GIST

On Sale 7/16 "Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed run's in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age! Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet! Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can't afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission… "Taking Moon Knight from Legacy #201 to Legacy #250 over the last few years has been an extraordinary experience," MacKay shared. "We've been able to play out some long-running stories, develop our cast of characters in a way I've never been able to before, and connect with fans in a manner that I certainly never experienced up till now. I'm thrilled for folks to see what we're doing in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #250 and how it will set up more Moon Knight stories to come!"

With covers by Davide Paratore, EM Gist and Stephen Platt.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!