Stephen Platt Returns To Moon Knight With #250. Or #10, Your Call

Stephen Platt returns to Marvel Comics and Moon Knight with #250 in July. Or Moon Knight #10, it's your call...

  • Stephen Platt returns to Moon Knight for #250 with a stunning variant cover.
  • Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #10 combines old and new with legacy numbering.
  • Acclaimed Jed MacKay's run hits a climax with an explosive showdown with Achilles Fairchild.
  • Moon Knight's future unfolds as it sets the stage for dramatic new arcs.

Moon Knight: Fist Of Khonshu #10 by Jed MacKay and Devmalya Pramanik marks the 250th issue of Moon Knight, if you added them all up and ignored all the #1 relaunches. Which Marvel comics likes to do only when there is a big number with one, two or three zeroes at the end. And it will, as a result, be extra-long and extra-pricey and comes with a cover by nineties Moon Knight artist Stephen Platt.

 

MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #10 (LEGACY #250)
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by DEVMALYA PRAMANIK
Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE
Variant Cover by STEPHEN PLATT
Variant Cover by E.M. GIST
On Sale 7/16

"Since its launch, Jed MacKay's Moon Knight has become one of the most acclaimed run's in the character's history, redefining the lunar legionnaire's mission and mythos for a new age! Now, the series scribe sets the stage for his most ambitious and gut-wrenching story yet! Joined by rising superstar Devmalya Pramanik, it's a landmark issue fans can't afford to miss as Marc Spector has a decisive showdown with new supervillain, Achilles Fairchild. It's an explosive finale to the series' current arc and a startling beginning to what's next for the Midnight Mission…

"Taking Moon Knight from Legacy #201 to Legacy #250 over the last few years has been an extraordinary experience," MacKay shared. "We've been able to play out some long-running stories, develop our cast of characters in a way I've never been able to before, and connect with fans in a manner that I certainly never experienced up till now. I'm thrilled for folks to see what we're doing in MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #250 and how it will set up more Moon Knight stories to come!"

With covers by Davide Paratore, EM Gist and Stephen Platt.

 

