Suicide Squad Collections Ramp Up From DC Comics Ahead of Movie

The DC Comics Suicide Squad ongoing comic book may have been cancelled at the end of 2020, but with the James Gunn movie slated for the summer, you can be sure there will be another one to take its place as part of the DC Omniverse.

And to underline that matter, DC Comics are putting out a tonne of collections for June and July as well.

Suicide Squad: Casualties of War – 29th June, 2021

From prolific writer and comics creator Keith Giffen, comes his imagining of DC Universe's deadliest team. As former members of the Injustice Gang are given a chance for freedom, they jump at the chance for suicide. After the ruins of "Our Worlds at War", Sgt. Rock–now a general–is back in action to lead the Squad to justice, or to death. After the atrocities, the question remains: how can the new leader come up with a plan to take on a biological weapon that's gone out of control? This is just the beginning of political intrigue and corporate deceptions from LexCorp all the way to the Presidency. In "Casualties of War" everyone loves an island party; unfortunately the Squad just got caught crashing. Now these crafty convicts must pool their dwindling resources and figure out how to defeat an attacking populace that can't be killed. Uncover who is really behind this new Suicide Squad? Can Rock's hastily formed squad of Deadshot, Killer Frost, Major Disaster, Reactron, and Blackstarr stop trying to kill each other long enough to prevent the strange landlords from closing the doors on our entire planet? With flashback sequences and guest stars, the Suicide Squad wraps up its tour of duty in the deadliest ways possible and truly lives up to its name. Collects Suicide Squad #1-12.

Suicide Squad: Their Greatest Shots – 13th July, 2021

The ultimate graphic novel companion to the high-octane, highly anticipated Suicide Squad movie coming in 2021! Featuring everyone's favorite DC antiheroes–from Harley Quinn to Captain Boomerang–this collection is sure to thrill any fan seeking more high-stakes black-ops missions where no one is safe! Ranging from classic adventures by John Ostrander to contemporary takes with art by Jim Lee–all the comics heavy hitters who've shaped the Squad are featured in this collection! Collects Suicide Squad #10 (1987), #15 (2012), #22 (2013), Suicide Squad: Rebirth #1 (2016), Suicide Squad #16 (2017), #20 (2017), #47 (2018), and Suicide Squad Special: War Crimes #1 (2016).

Future State: Suicide Squad Paperback – 13th July 13, 2021

In a world devoid of superheroes and ravaged by extinction, the stakes are high, dire consequences are imminent, and several questions remain unanswered. Billy Batson made a deal with the devil and has to uncover who is now controlling the Mightiest Mortal's power to wreak havoc. Swamp Thing made a treacherous choice in the past that may doom his future. The Teen Titans are forced to rebuild and face off against the threat that destroyed their legacy. And questions remain after Amanda Waller and her Justice Squad instill peace in the future of the DC Universe. Collects Future State: Suicide Squad #1-2, Future State: Teen Titans: Dead of the Class #1-2, Future State: Shazam!: The Death of William Batson #1-2, and Future State: Swamp Thing: Obsidian Sun #1-2.

The Suicide Squad Case Files 1 20th July, 2021

As The Suicide Squad hits theaters, discovery the legacy of the film's eclectic characters in this collection of key stories from throughout DC history! James Gunn's The Suicide Squad film gathers the weirdest and wildest cast of characters in superhero movie history–from Squad veterans like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang to the downright bizarre King Shark and Polka-Dot Man. But every character starts somewhere–and find out exactly where in The Case Files 1, a new collection featuring debut and key appearances of Bloodsport, Mongal, Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Weasel, the Thinker, and Amanda Waller herself, the government agent behind Task Force X. This volume collects Superman #4, #170, Detective Comics #300, Superboy #9, The Fury of Firestorm #38, Suicide Squad Vol. 4 #25, Vigilante #36, and Suicide Squad: Amanda Waller #1.

The Suicide Squad Case Files 2 – 27th July 2021

The Suicide Squad teams up a strange and untamed cast of characters–ranging from squad veterans like Harley Quinn and Captain Boomerang to the downright peculiar like Savant and the Javelin. The Case Files 2 collection includes debut and key appearances of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Rick Flag, The Ratcatcher, Savant, The Javelin, Blackguard and more. Collects Suicide Squad #44, Secret Origins #14, Detective Comics #585, Birds of Prey #58, Batman: Harley Quinn #1, Green Lantern #174, and Booster Gold #1.

There could be more coming, of course, as well as whatever ongoing series DC Comics has running at the time. And we haven't even touched on all the Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, The Thinker, Javelin, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, Polka-Dot Man, Mongal, TDK, Sol Soria, Blackguard, Weasel, King Shark, Major General Mateo Suarez, President General Silvio Luna, Tyla, King Shark., John Economos, Flo Crawley, Emilia Harcourt books and more.