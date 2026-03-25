Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, Joshua Williamson, Schristopher Priest, Spider-Man/Superman, superboy prime, Superman/Spider-Man

Superboy-Prime Turns Spider-Man Meta in Superman/Spider-Man (Spoilers)

Superboy-Prime turns Spider-Man Meta in a very Eighties Superman/Spider-Man story as he does indeed end up in another crossover (Spoilers)

Article Summary Superboy-Prime takes over Superman #36, delivering meta commentary and self-aware critiques.

He crosses over into Superman/Spider-Man, meeting Spider-Man during the iconic black-suit era.

Spider-Man asks Superboy-Prime questions no one else has, highlighting Priest’s sharp writing.

Superboy-Prime’s comic knowledge impacts his interactions, making for a witty multiversal crossover.

It's quite a day for Superboy Prime. Taking over the main Superman book, Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora, making his usual meta comments, criticism and critiques…

And then, as he suggests, ending up in a massive crossover, one of the biggest, alongside the eighties Spider-Man… in today's Superman/Spider-Man with Christopher Priest and Alejandro Sanchez. After having read all those eighties Spider-Men, of course, many of which Priest worked on…

With Spider-Man asking probably the biggest question no one had asked Superboy Prime before. Well, you can tell this is Priest writing…

Even if it's only the typeface and colour scheme of the captions. And so as Superboy-Prime takes Spider-Man through a journey into those comics…

It all rather fits his journey in Superman as well. Even if no one there asks him a question as awkward as Spider-Man.

Too easy Lois. Leave it to Spider-Man to find a way out that no one could have seen coming…

It's a good point, that comic book won't be in mint condition anymore, now you've gotten webbing all over it, stretching it out of place… Superboy Prime knows of what he speaks.

Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, and DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1 by, well, everyone, are published by DC Comics today.

Superman #36 by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe!

After the shocking events of DC K.O., Superman is missing. But one hero steps up to take his place…Superboy Prime?! Normally, Prime has only been part of massive DC events, but now he gets a real shot at showing the world he can be just as great a hero as Superman! Superstar artist Dan Mora returns to Superman for an action-packed and fun adventure that changes the face of the DC Universe! SUPERBOY-PRIME & THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN "PAGES"

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST writer

DANIEL SAMPERE artist

ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ colorist

WILLIE SCHUBERT letterer

"exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era." It's called Tapping In, and it seems that Superman Prime is down for talking to Spider-Man's black suit. Because Spider-Man might not know about the symbiote suit being Venom at this point, but Superboy Prime, who has read Secret Wars and all of Amazing Spider-Man does…

CHRISTOPHER PRIEST writer DANIEL SAMPERE artist ALEJANDRO SÁNCHEZ colorist WILLIE SCHUBERT letterer "exploring a meeting between Superboy Prime and Spider-Man during the black-suit era." It's called Tapping In, and it seems that Superman Prime is down for talking to Spider-Man's black suit. Because Spider-Man might not know about the symbiote suit being Venom at this point, but Superboy Prime, who has read Secret Wars and all of Amazing Spider-Man does… DC MARVEL SUPERMAN SPIDER-MAN #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jorge Jimenez

LEGENDARY CREATORS TAKE ON THE MAN OF STEEL AND YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN! Written by Mark Waid, Tom King, Matt Fraction, Sean Murphy, Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Greg Rucka and Jeff Lemire Art by Jorge Jimenez, Jim Lee, Steve Lieber, Sean Murphy, Belen Ortega, Daniel Sampere, Nicola Scott and Rafa Sandoval The Last Son of Krypton meets your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! When journalists Clark Kent and Peter Parker find themselves chasing the same story, the conspiracy they uncover could change the world–especially if Brainiac and Doctor Octopus have anything to say about it. (And we bet they do!) Good thing our intrepid newshounds are secretly Superman and the amazing Spider-Man. Brought to you by legendary storytellers Mark Waid and Jorge Jimenez. And don't miss these bonus stories: Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson. Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen…and Carnage! Sean Murphy, meanwhile, takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099. Gail Simone teams up with Belen Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher. Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime (who reads all the comics) decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit. Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race–between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle. Plus, we finally get to answer the age-old question of who would win in a fair fight, Pa Kent or Uncle Ben! Just kidding, those guys are too nice to fight each other, but Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval will take us deep into the past to see the two men bond in the face of adversity. Celebrate 50 years of DC/Marvel crossovers with eight new original stories by some of DC's top talent! $7.99 3/25/2026

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