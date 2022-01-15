Superman: Son of Kal-El #7 Preview: Too Close to The Truth

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. In this preview of Superman: Son of Kal-El #7, Jon Kent is offered the chance to give up superheroics for a job in… journalism?! Take our advice, Jon… Turn it down! Check out the preview below.

SUPERMAN SON OF KAL-EL #7

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) John Timms

Superman has recovered from the devastating attack against him. After the life-changing events of issue #5, Jon Kent and his new ally Jay Nakamura are ready to strike back. They are on a collision course with the type of power that is used to swatting problems out of the way. But Superman is not so easily swatted.

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

