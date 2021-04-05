Swamp Dogs From Scout Comics – Their Attempt At A Sandman Franchise?

Swamp Dogs is a new horror comic book series from the Black Caravan imprint at Scout Comics. Created by J.M. Brandt, (Screen Rant and The Sportster) Theo Prasidis (The Doomster's Monolithic Pocket Alphabet) and Kewber Baal (Army of Darkness: Furious Road, KISS, Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood), the publisher is to run a teaser campaign, an ashcan issue in July and then launching the five-issue series from August 2021. Comic book retailers will be encouraged to add Swamp Dogs bookmarks to anyone already ordering comics from Scout, and they will be available to other customers as well.

As well as the initial mini-series, it is intended that Swamp Dogs will continue and spread out in a number of ongoing series, mini-series and one-shots, in the fashion of DC Comics' Sandman.

Rich Woodall, co-Publisher of Black Caravan stated "We are really pumped to bring this book to the people. We fell in love with the pitch… and it has so much opportunity to grow and shift in different configurations." Joseph Schmalke, Co-Publisher of Black Caravan and CCO of toy division Tracker Collectibles added "The book is everything we wanted to represent when we started Black Caravan. And the book is just screaming out for some cool figures. We have some great plans for the merchandising on Swamp Dogs. Really, this book has the chance to be the marquee title for our 2021, and something of a game-changer for us as we continue to grow."

The book will be coloured by Ruth Redmond, lettered by Steve Wands, with covers by Robert Sammelin.