TAMA's Pokemon Tribute Finale in Panick's January 2026 Full Solicits

Article Summary Panick Entertainment unveils January 2026 comic solicits, including the finale of TAMA and new SAVAGER issue.

TAMA #6 concludes the horror virtual pet saga with an epic MEGA FORM reveal and deadly stakes for its heroes.

SAVAGER #3 raises the action horror stakes as the hero faces monstrous enemies and inner alien turmoil.

Industry veterans like Kris Longo and Adam Schlagman lead Panick, with genre comics set for media expansion.

Panick Entertainment's January 2026 solicits and solicitations, courtesy of Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, include the end of the Pokemon-baiting T.A.M.A. #6 by Adam Schlagman, Doug Paskp and Daniel HDR. As well as Savager #3 by Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton and Kewber Baal.

TAMA #6 (OF 6) (MR)

(W) Adam Schlagman, Doug Pask (A) Daniel HDR (CA) Ashley Witter

Panick Entertainment Presents: The hit horror virtual pet series concludes in the epic finale of TAMA Volume 1 (did we just reveal there's more to come?). TAMA's evolved into its epic, MEGA FORM! Can Kit, his Mom, and ohis buddies defeat the formerly cute, now hideous virtual Companimal that's out to murder everything and everyone? Since no one wants to love TAMA, it's gotta kill 'em all! $4.99 1/28/2026

SAVAGER #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Dirk Blackman, Shannon Eric Denton (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Kyle Hotz

Panick Entertainment Presents: The penultimate issue of this year's hottest action horror arrives! Infiltrating the Dweller stronghold, the SAVAGER is captured, broken, and nearly consumed by his enemies, and the alien force inside him while Kaia races against time to save what's left of her family. New monsters rise. Old betrayals surface. And beneath it all, the truth about Savager's alien bond and its violent origin threatens to rip everything apart. In a bloody storm of rocket fire, tentacles, monsters and post-human vengeance, only one question remains: Can a half-man, half-monster become more than a weapon… or will he finally lose what's left of his soul? With incredible vover art from Kyle Hotz. $5.99 1/14/2026

Kris Longo, former publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine and Sales Manager at DC Comics, is the CEO of Panick Entertainment. Adam Schlagman, a former DC film executive, is the head of the studio. Executive producer of CW series The Outpost, Doug Pasko, is COO, and Mark McCann, writer for Opus and Heavy Metal, is the chief creative officer. Former DC Comics manager of finance Charles Christopher Chiang is the new company's CFO, and Chris Ryall, the former publisher and editor of IDW, is chief advisor on slate development, branding, and world-building. The company aims to focus on genre storytelling, including from actor and comic book writer David Dastmalchian, who is co-writing with Leah Kilpatrick, Panick Entertainment's first comic, a five-issue horror series. Bart Sears, Michelle Sears, Shannon Eric Denton, Dirk Blackman, Brendan Columbus, and Tehani Farr are also creating comics for the new publisher, which they plan to use as a basis to expand into other media.

