Task Force Z #11 Preview: The Great Resignation

Like many millennials, Red Hood has become disillusioned with his job in this preview of Task Force Z #11. But rather than just ghost on it, he's going to bring it all down. Check out the preview below.

TASK FORCE Z #11
DC Comics
0622DC183
0622DC184 – Task Force Z #11 Roger Cruz Cover – $4.99
(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira
THE TRUTH ABOUT POWERS! Red Hood and Task Force Z have taken their fight to Powers International to find out why they created the Lazarus Resin and to learn what other evils they've brought to Gotham City and the DCU at large. Red Hood has one ambition: to shut them down for good. But he's going to find out the hard way that Powers International has more assets and weapons at their disposal than he could ever handle.
In Shops: 8/23/2022
SRP: $3.99

