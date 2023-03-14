Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles :The Last Ronin: Lost Years #2 Preview Junior relays a story to the new Turtles about the old Turtles and his Daddy in this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin: Lost Years #2.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES :THE LAST RONIN: LOST YEARS #2

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221447

DEC221448 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR B EASTMAN & BISHOP (RES) ( – $4.99

JUL229233 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #2 CVR C BARRAVECCHIA – $4.99

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) S. L. Gallant

In the past, Michelangelo has mastered his first fighting form and has overcome his first gladiatorial challenge in Japan. With Master Splinter's journal in his hands-and a burning desire for vengeance in his heart-Michelangelo resumes his westward trek across Asia and Europe in order to test his skills against his next deadly opponent. If he's to have any chance of attaining victory in the final battle royal, Michelangelo will have to master an essential new martial skill-or die trying. Only then can he return to New York City to confront the Foot Clan. Thing is, he's not alone. His dead brothers have joined him on his quest… and they won't shut up! Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!), Casey Marie Jones also follows the sage teachings found in Splinter's journal as she continues her own journey as master and sensei to the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

