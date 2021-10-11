Ten Years To Save the World Launches At The Lakes Comics Art Festival

International comics anthology Ten Years to Save the World launched in response to the climate crisis will launch at the upcoming Lakes Comics Art Festival in Kendal., in collaboration with Komiket in the Philippines and climate change communications specialists Creative Concern. Ten Years to Save the World by ten leading comic artists, five in the Philippines and five in the UK demonstrates the power of comics to stimulate climate change action. Aimed at 18 to 24-year-olds, the project is one of the British Council's Creative Commissions, exploring climate change through art, science, and digital technology. The commissions aim to stimulate global conversations about climate change and to inspire transformational change. The ninth Lakes International Comic Art Festival will run from 15th to the 17th of October, in Kendal, England.

The Ten Years to Save the World comics by Manix Abrera, Kajo Baldisimo with Budjette Tan, Sayra Begum, Darren Cullen, Ren Galeno, Emiliana Kampilan, Kevin Eric Raymundo, Zoom Rockman, Jack Teagle, and Clarice Tudor can be read and shared for free online. It aims to tackle some of the most pressing issues of our time including ocean pollution, deforestation, plastics, green washing, corporate corruption, climate justice and the anxiety caused from living with the realities of climate change. The project is also about encouraging climate action and each comic is presented alongside organisations and campaigns who are providing solutions or ways to create positive change.

Julie Tait, Director of The Lakes International Comic Art Festival said: "The project has an urgent message, we have ten years to make the big changes required to save our planet, it's as simple as that. This digital anthology we hope demonstrates the important role art and specifically comic art can play in responding to the climate crisis. The partners in this project believe that comics can change the world and now, more than ever, we need to use their strength as a force for good."

Rosanna Lewis, Creative Commissions Lead, British Council added "The Creative Commissions are an impressive set of bespoke projects addressing climate-related challenges from around the world. Through arts, science and digital technology, stories are brought to life and action is being taken by indigenous communities, young people, artists, researchers, and many more. 10 Years to Save the World is a unique project exploring our relationship to ourselves, to one another, and to our environment. The British Council is honoured to work with such talented, passionate partners to raise awareness of climate change and how culture can help address shared global challenges."

Chris Dessent of climate change communications agency Creative Concern said: "We want people to read and share these comics and the big issues they explore. Our hope is that this will lead to more climate action and more engagement in these issues. Our belief is that knowledge is power and that comics are the ideal art form to help bring the climate crisis to a wider audience."