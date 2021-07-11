The Bat-Shoe on the Other Foot in Batman the Detective #4 [Preview]

Though on the surface he may seem like a very complicated character, Batman is actually quite simple. Due to his mommy and daddy issues (they were murdered), he likes to dress up like a bat and make mentally ill criminals shit their pants during interrogations, usually by hanging them upside down off the edge of a tall building. That's Batman in a nutshell. But in this preview of Batman the Detective #4, the proverbial bat-shoe is on the other proverbial bat-foot. That's right, it's Batman being interrogated now, or Bruce Wayne, as a suspect in the attempted murder of Henri Ducard. Will he crack under the pressure? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE DETECTIVE #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Andy Kubert, Sandra Hope (CA) Andy Kubert

Bruce Wayne is facing charges for the attempted murder of former mentor and teacher Henri Ducard and faces a grueling Interpol interrogation. Nothing is as it appears, however, as the Gotham expatriate charges into a lion's den of mystery and duplicity without the benefit of Batman's tools. Will the onetime Dark Knight escape unscathed?

In Shops: 7/13/2021

SRP: $3.99