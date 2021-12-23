The Bawk-Ness Monster Graphic Novel by Natalie Riess & Sara Goetter

The Bawk-ness Monster is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Natalie Riess and Sara Goetter about a group of kids who become cryptid hunters.

Goetter and Riess are a comic book-creating couple, who live in Austin, Texas, and also created Dungeon Critters together for First Second in 2020. Reiss also created Space Battle Lunchtime at Oni Press, webcomic Snarlbear, and customizable kids graphic novel Power Within, while Goetter is behind comics such as That It Felt Like This, Haircut, and Just A Sidekick.

Reiss tweeted the news out saying "group of children goes looking for a lake monster and finds her…but they're not the only ones looking! Cryptid Kids: The Bawk-Ness Monster, coming 2023!!! SO excited to finally announce this project! Here's a general moodboard for the vibe…thanks to our editor @aliwilgus, our agent @StiSal and of course my incredible creative partner @sgoetter for writing and drawing this goofy cartoon adventure with me!!!"

"Asking the important questions like: What if a big fish monster was your friend? and Can you make a horse girl book with no horses in it?"

With Goetter adding "to add to this thread of general vibe…she is Very serious. for this Very serious book."

Calista Brill picked up The Bawk-Ness Monster to be published by First Second and Alison Wilgus will also edit. Publication of The Bawk-Ness Monster is scheduled for 2023 and Goetter and Riess's agent Steven Salpeter at ASSEMBLE Literary brokered the deal for world rights. First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill. ASSEMBLE is a production and IP creation company based in New York City, with a team of those from distribution, sales, publishing, production, and finance worlds. Assemble's multi-platform approach to creating content spans across film, TV, digital, comics, and literary.