The Best-Selling Comic Of 2024 Will Be Dog Man: Big Jim Begins

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the thirteenth volume by Dav Pilkey will be published on the 3rd of December by Scholastic, ahead of the movie.

Well, 2024 is not an Asterix year, so there will be no competition for the top spot. Failing a cataclysmic cultural quake – or the book being delayed a month – Dog Man: Big Jim Begins, the thirteenth volume by Dav Pilkey will be published on the 3rd of December by the biggest comics publisher in the USA, Scholastic, ahead of the animated movie out in January. Which might drive sales even more. It will be the best-selling comic book of the year and the biggest-selling superhero comic book, for that matter. Because it featured a superhero in the crosshairs.

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins – a parody of the title of Batman Begins – will explore the origin story of the Dog Man character Big Jim, a prisoner in Cat Jail, who becomes a superhero Commander Cupcake when he escapes every night.

Dog Man: Big Jim Begins: A Graphic Novel

In DOG MAN: BIG JIM BEGINS, discover the origin of our beloved characters from the Dog Man series as they join forces to stop the Space Cuties from destroying the city. Will the past predict the future for Dog Man and his friends? Will goodness and bravery prevail? Can anything happen if you truly believe?

Dav Pilkey says "With this new book, I wanted to share the origin story of my characters, as readers get to know more about Big Jim—a character who is playful, kind, overly optimistic and often misunderstood, and who sometimes gets into trouble despite having the best intentions. Since the pandemic, I've been writing and illustrating books in the Dog Man and Cat Kid Comic Club series which has been a satisfying yet solitary experience. I'm grateful to all my readers—kids and their families as well as educators–who have sent me letters and messages of encouragement. Their support and enthusiasm have inspired me to keep making books. I am truly humbled and honored."

Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder, out last March, was the best-selling comic book of the year, with three-quarters of a million copies sold in the USA alone last year and was the best-selling book of all in America for over a month,

