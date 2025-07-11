Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Movies, Superman, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: jerry siegel, joe shuster, Special Thanks

The Comic Creators Who Get Special Thanks In The New Superman Movie

The Comic Creators Who Get Special Thanks In The New Superman Movie... as well as a few who do not.

Article Summary See which comic creators are given special thanks in the new Superman movie's credits.

Discover key writers and artists behind Superman, his allies, and iconic villains like Lex Luthor.

Find out which influential creators are left uncredited despite their contributions to Superman lore.

Explore the broader thank you list including Warner Bros figures and notable DC Comics contributors.

Bleeding Cool always tries to look at the comic book creators thanked in movies based on their work… as well as those who don't. A relatively recent change, while some would rather the creators get top billing, or even better top payment, it is still something and appreciated by many. In the new Superman movie from James Gunn and Warner Bros, released today, Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel get the top, separate, honours as creators of Superman, as well as many other Superman characters and settings, with the settled legal case adding "By Special Arrangement With The Jerry Siegel Family". The credits also give special thanks to the following, comic book creators. I've tried to credit them as for what their credit may be for below, post more in the comments and I will add them.

Chuck Austen – writer on Superman Metropolois and Action Comics

– writer on Superman Metropolois and Action Comics Brian Azzarello , reworkers of Lex Luthor's motivations in Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel

, reworkers of Lex Luthor's motivations in Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel Cary Bates , co-creator of Steve Lombard

, co-creator of Steve Lombard Scott Benefiel , co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl

, co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl Lee Bermejo , reworkers of Lex Luthor's motivations in Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel

, reworkers of Lex Luthor's motivations in Lex Luthor: Man Of Steel Otto Binder , co-creator of Krypto, co-creator of Supergirl

, co-creator of Krypto, co-creator of Supergirl John Broome , co-creator of Guy Gardner Green Lantern

, co-creator of Guy Gardner Green Lantern John Byrne , rebooter of Superman, including Lex Luthor as a businessman

, rebooter of Superman, including Lex Luthor as a businessman J.M. Dematteis , co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality

, co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality Warren Ellis – co-creator of The Engineer in Stormwatch.

– co-creator of The Engineer in Stormwatch. Steve Englehart – Justice League Of America writer, Green Lantern writer, changed to Green Lantern Corps

– Justice League Of America writer, Green Lantern writer, changed to Green Lantern Corps Bill Finger , co-creator of Green Lantern

, co-creator of Green Lantern Gardner F. Fox , co-creator of Ultraman, co-creator of Hawkgirl

, co-creator of Ultraman, co-creator of Hawkgirl Ramona Fradon ,co-creator of Metamorpho

,co-creator of Metamorpho Keith Giffen , co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality

, co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality David S. Goyer , co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl

, co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl Tom Grummett , co-creator of Ron Troupe

, co-creator of Ron Troupe Bob Haney , co-creator of Metamorpho

, co-creator of Metamorpho Bryan Hitch – and co-created The Authority.

– and co-created The Authority. Dan Jurgens – Justice League Of America writer/artist, Superman writer/artist

– Justice League Of America writer/artist, Superman writer/artist Gil Kane , co-creator of Guy Gardner Green Lantern

, co-creator of Guy Gardner Green Lantern Jeph Loeb , writer on on Superman For All Seasons

, writer on on Superman For All Seasons Kevin Maguire , co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality

, co-creator of Maxwell Lord and Guy Gardner's personality Tom Mandrake , co-creator of Mister Terrific

, co-creator of Mister Terrific Luke Mcdonnell , co-creator of Rick Flag and Belle Reve

, co-creator of Rick Flag and Belle Reve Grant Morrison – wrote All Star Superman

– wrote All Star Superman Dennis Neville , co-creator of Hawkgirl

, co-creator of Hawkgirl Martin Nodell , co-creator of Green Lantern

, co-creator of Green Lantern Jerry Ordway , co-creator of Cat Grant, co-creator of Ron Troupe

, co-creator of Cat Grant, co-creator of Ron Troupe John Ostrander , co-creator of Rick Flag, co-creator of Mister Terrific, and Belle Reve.

, co-creator of Rick Flag, co-creator of Mister Terrific, and Belle Reve. Al Plastino , co-creator of Supergirl

, co-creator of Supergirl Frank Quitely , artist on All-Star Superman

, artist on All-Star Superman Charles Reizenstein – co-creator of original Mister Terrific

– co-creator of original Mister Terrific James Robinson , co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl

, co-creator of Kendra Saunders Hawkgirl Alex Ross , redesigned of the Superman shield in Kingdom Come

, redesigned of the Superman shield in Kingdom Come Tim Sale – artist on Superman For All Seasons

– artist on Superman For All Seasons Bart Sears – artist on Justice League Europe

– artist on Justice League Europe Mike Sekowsky , co-creator of Ultraman

, co-creator of Ultraman Hal Sharp – co-creator of original Mister Terrific

– co-creator of original Mister Terrific Jack Sparling , artist on Superman, Green Lantern

, artist on Superman, Green Lantern Joe Staton – revived JSA, artist on Green Lantern, change to Green Lantern Corps

– revived JSA, artist on Green Lantern, change to Green Lantern Corps Len Strazewski , writer on Justice Society Of America

, writer on Justice Society Of America Curt Swan , co-creator of Krypto, co-creator of Steve Lombard

, co-creator of Krypto, co-creator of Steve Lombard Mark Waid , co-creator of Kingdom Come

, co-creator of Kingdom Come Marv Wolfman, co-creator of Cat Grant

Uncredited comic creators include co-creator of The Engineer, Tom Raney, co-creator of Jimmy Olsen, Bob Maxwell, co-creators of the Fortress Of Solitude, Jerry Coleman and Wayne Boring, co-creator of Krypto, Si Barry… and no credit for Joe Gill and Pat Boyette either. But there is also another list, including comic creators and Warner Bros associated folks that "the filmmakers would like to thank"…

Jennifer Holland

Natalia Safran

Lee Gunn

Alan Horn

Richard Christy

Tom Christy

Pat Christy

The Elevator Buddies

Damon Lindelof

Drew Goddard

Jeremy Slater

Jim Lee

Tom King

Foxy Shazam

As for the film itself? I'd say that's the best Superman film hands down. Yes it stands on the shoulders of many, but so has every Superman film. And it's probably not so much down to Superman himself but to everyone else…

