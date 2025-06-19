The Comics Marvel Wants You To Hand Out At Halloween Instead Of Candy

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: godzilla, halloween

Article Summary Marvel releases special Halloween comics to hand out instead of candy to trick-or-treaters.

This year’s lineup features Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four, Venom, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Spidey Friends.

Trick-Or-Read encourages new young readers to dive into exciting Marvel stories each Halloween.

Perfect for kids, these comics offer fun, action-packed adventures and tie in with Marvel's latest shows.

I always give away comic books at the door for Hallowe'en, and have been doing so for twenty years. To the extent that children come by for free comics, whose parents did the same when they were kids. And comic book publishers do want to encourage that process. such as Marvel's line-up of titles that you can buy purely to hand out to the kiddiwinks. And this year that includes Godzilla vs. Fantastic Four #1, Venom: Lethal Protector #1, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1, X-Men '97 #1, Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1

"This October, Marvel Trick-Or-Read, the program that gives comic shops the opportunity to hand out recent hit comics to visitors during the Halloween season, returns for another year! In the same spirit as Free Comic Book Day, Trick-Or-Read is the perfect way to grab new readers, providing exciting entry points into the Marvel Universe and spotlighting the most popular heroes of today. From the start of Godzilla's pop culture-shattering battle with the Marvel Universe to historic issues and Marvel Animation tie-in comics, this year's Trick-Or-Read reprints offer something for everyone, including younger audiences."

GODZILLA VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

THE BATTLE OF THE CENTURY BEGINS!

An instant classic for Godzilla and Marvel fans alike, written by current FF scribe Ryan North and drawn by industry legend John Romita Jr.!

The King of the Monsters battles Marvel heroes across its many different eras, starting with Marvel's First Family! Witness how Godzilla's lore mixes with the Mighty Marvel mythos as King Ghidorah descends upon the Earth with the Power Cosmic as Galactus's newest herald! Can the Fantastic Four stop him from destroying New York along with the rest of the planet? It's a city smashing spectacular as Godzilla with the help of the Silver Surfer join forces to stop the world from certain annihilation!

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025

Written by DAVID MICHELINIE

Art and Cover by MARK BAGLEY

VENOM'S FIRST SOLO COMIC!

Just in time for the milestone Venom #250, experience where Venom's solo run officially began! Venom's first starring series was written by Venom co-creator David Michelinie and drawn by superstar artist Mark Bagley. In this defining story, Venom has escaped New York and now resides in San Francisco. Having turned over a new leaf, Venom decides to become a protector of the weak and forgotten. But can Marvel's lethal protector truly become a hero?

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025

Written by CHRISTOS GAGE

Art by ERIC GAPSTUR

Cover by LEONARDO ROMERO

PREQUEL TO THE HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON DISNEY+!

Eariler this year, Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man introduced a Peter Parker that was still finding his footing on his journey to becoming the Spider-Man we all know and love! In this official comic prequel by acclaimed creators Christos Gage and Eric Gapstur, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

X-MEN '97 #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by SALVA ESPIN

Cover by TODD NAUCK

THE PRELUDE TO THE BLOCKBUSTER DISNEY+ SHOW!

The X-Men are back – and the '90s have never looked better! In this official comic book prelude to last year's X-Men '97, created in collaboration with the showrunners, discover what Storm, Jubilee, Wolverine and the rest of the beloved '90s X-Men cast have been up to in the time before their return! The series from X-writer Steve Foxe and X-artist Salva Espin was packed with startling revelations that led directly into the acclaimed show, making it a must-have companion for viewers!

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1 HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-READ 2025

IT'S SPIDEY TIME!

The perfect first comic for young readers! Swing into an all-new collection of adventures with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Miles as they face classic villains and more in this spectacular special. Kids will LOVE this easy-to-read comic sampler that also contains some action-packed activity pages!

