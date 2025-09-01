Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: exiles, imperial

The Cosmic Cast of Marvel's New Exiles Series in 2026 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel announces a new Exiles series set for 2026, spun from Jonathan Hickman’s Imperial event.

The new Exiles cosmic cast includes Xavier, Lilandra, Xandra, Rocket Raccoon, Corsair, Danger, and Kid Gladiator.

The series follows fallout from a galactic coup and threats to the Shi'Ar throne, uniting heroes and outcasts.

Interlinked with upcoming titles like Planet She-Hulk, Nova: Centurion, and Black Panther Intergalactic.

New ongoing series spinning out Jonathan Hickman's Imperial event comic were announced at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, including Planet She-Hulk by Stephanie Phillips and Aaron Kuder and Nova: Centurion by Jed MacKay and Álvaro López, both launching in November. And then followed by Black Panther Intergalactic in December, Exiles and Imperial Guardians series for 2026. As The Union has been established, and playing out across these books.

No more details on Black Panther Intergalactic or Imperial Guardians yet. But we do have a new Exiles series, possibly spinning out of this week's Imperial War: Exiles one-shot with Professor Charles Xavier, Lilandra Neramani of the Shi'Ar empire, and their daughter Xandra. As, joining them in this new series launching from Marvel in 2026 will be Rocket Raccoon of the Guardians Of The Galaxy, Corsair of the Starjammers, Danger, the sentient Danger Room created by Professor Xavier with Shi'Ar technology, and Kid Gladiator, Gladiator's son, Kubark, previously sent to Earth, enrolled in the Jean Grey School For Higher Learning. And now, altogether in Exiles for 2026…

Imperial War: Exiles #1 by Steve Foxe, Jonathan Hickman, Davide Tinto, Francesco Manna

FROM THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! A coup at home has imperiled Shi'ar Majestrix Xandra, tearing her from the throne. Her only hope for survival lies in a mismatched group of renegades led by her father, Professor Charles Xavier, and her resurrected mother, Lilandra! But when faced with the awesome power of the Shi'ar Imperial Guard, the only way to survive…is to run! "A sweeping Marvel cosmic event resets the balance of power in the Marvel Universe! IMPERIAL is a story of intrigue, mysteries and war that takes place against the backdrop of the formation of new galactic order. Against the fallout of someone mysteriously killing the rulers of the Marvel galactic empires, the fires of war are lit! As that conflict simmers, Nova and Star-Lord race to discover who is behind all these evil acts — a journey that takes them to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda! Featuring Hulks, Black Panthers, Guardians and cosmic kings and queens, it's a must-read saga from the scribe who reshaped mutantkind with HOUSE OF X/POWERS OF X!"

