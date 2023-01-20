The Expanse Returns in April For "Season Seven" The Dragon's Tooth Andy Diggle and Rubine create a new chapter of The Expanse from Boom Studios in April, The Dragon's Tooth. And we;re calling it The Expanse Season Seven.

The Expanse was a series of science fiction novels by James S. A. Corey, the pen name of authors Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck which was adapted for television by Syfy for three seasons, cancelled and then picked up by Amazon Prime Video for three seasons more. That still left the story unfinished, however. In April 2023, Bleeding Cool can reveal that former 2000AD editor Andy Diggle and writer of The Losers comic the movie was based on, will be writing a new Expanse comic drawn by Rubine, to be published by Boom Studios. Twelve issues long, The Expanse: The Dragon's Tooth will pick up after the sixth television season, and be set between the novels Babylon's Ashes and Persepolis Rising. The Expanse: The Dragon's Tooth #1 will be published by Boom Studios in April 2023, and monthly afterwards, with the first issue being fully returnable to retailers who are registered with the publisher. Basically, we are calling it The Expanse: Season Seven for convenience's sake. The Expanse is set in a colonised solar system, and a number of protagonists in disparate groups, as a conspiracy unfolds and alien technology is revealed. It is notable for following a "hard sci-fi" approach of realism and a space procedural approach. And now there is more…

EXPANSE THE DRAGON TOOTH #1 (OF 12) CVR A WARD

BOOM! STUDIOS

FEB230275

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Rubine (CA) Christian Ward

Picking up after the final season of the acclaimed and beloved sci-fi series and filling in the missing years between The Expanse: Babylon's Ashes and The Expanse: Persepolis Rising, the secret history of your favorite characters are revealed for the first time!

Everything comes together in this epic 12-issue story, tying together the threads of the show and answering lingering questions that will bring readers and viewers alike far beyond the stellar horizon.

Across this monumental maxi-series, superstar comics writer Andy Diggle (Green Lanterns, James Bond) and artist Rubine (Voltron: Legendary Defender) broadens The Expanse universe in ways that will change how fans view the entire series forever!

In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $4.99