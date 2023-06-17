Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: marvel, Spider-Boy, spider-man

The Face Of Spider-Boy, Revealed (Spoilers)

This week sees the publication of Edge Of Spider-Verse #3, with a story by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, promising much about Spider-Boy,

This week sees the publication of Edge Of Spider-Verse #3, with a story by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, promising to reveal much about Spider-Boy, who first appeared in Slott's Spider-Man #7 with Mark Bagley. Announcing himself as the sidekick of Spider-Man called Bailey, but someone that no one else seemed to know, he appears to have been written out of continuity. Which is the kind of thing that might be a speciality of the Spider-Verse.

And he appears to be on first-name terms with all the Spiders, secret identities be damned.

With millions of adventures yet to be told with Peter Parker, Miles Morales and…Bailey. Removed from continuity and the back-issues of your comic book collection, how did he fit in with everything that has been before?

In Spider-Man #8 he reappeared and we learned what his powers were, Kinda.

Spider-Boy appears to have similar powers to Spider-Man, bouncing rather than web-spinning around though, but this Spider-Man seems tp be able to read psychic residue.

Or maybe it's just between him and Peter Parker given the right circumstances? Indeed they seem to be psychically joined, even if Peter Parker isn't aware of it, or indeed aware of Bailey at all. Which might be enough to give Bailey a bit of a self-confidence issue.

In Spider-Man #9, we see a bit of that history, imagined or otherwise, going back to Doc Connors, The Lizard's tales of Peter Parker. As well as a certain Norman Osborn, now knowing as the Golden Glider. Which, at least, elicits a confession out of Spider-Boy.

He admits to being a sidekick of Spider-Man. Eventually.

. So who is under that mask? Where did they come from? Where are they going? Well this week's Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 will (eventually) get there. As Spider-Boy gets round to realising that no one at all knows who he is,

Not even Mister Fantastic who made Spider-Man's suit, so Bailey might as well unmask.

He's a ginger. And also only ten years old, according to some quick maths. But no one knows his secret identity either.

And we even get a full name.

Any relation to Agent Stephanie Briggs of the FBI, who was co-created by Mark Bagley back in 1995 for Web Of Scarlet Spider? Or Foxy Briggs, a robber created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko in Amazing Spider-Man #31?

First appearances of Spider-Boy in Spider-Man #7 have recently sold for $15 raw and $145 in CGC 9.8 grade and signed copies going as high as $450 each. Edge Of Spider-Verse #3 will be published on Wednesday.

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

APR230750

(W) Dan Slott (A) Shaw, Julian (CA) Patrick Brown

SPIDER-SMASHER RETURNS! After her hit debut in MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN, Miles' sister Billie Morales's alter ego is still needed in the Empire of the Spider! Plus, the origin of the secret Spider-Character who debuted in SPIDER-MAN #7 is told here!

Rated T+In Shops: Jun 21, 2023 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!