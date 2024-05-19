Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: nightwing, Zur-En-Arrh

Nightwing Gets A Zur-En-Arrh All Of His Very Own (Spoilers)

In the Batman comic books, it has been revealed Bruce Wayne created Zur-En-Arrh, a backup personality, at the instruction of Daniel Capito.

In the Batman comic books, it has been revealed that Bruce Wayne created Zur-En-Arrh, a backup personality for himself, at the instruction of his mentor, Daniel Capito, to take over if he ever went too far and killed someone. That backup personality, also took it upon himself to build a cave beneath the Bat Cave, called the Zur Cave, in which he built Failsafe, a robot that could take down Batman in such an event. He now has recruited Zur-En-Arrhs from across the multiverse while downloading himself into Failsafe to take down Bruce Wayne and continue the Batman mission more effectively. That has also involved creating a robot Robin based on Damian Wayne to accompany him.

Daniel Capito also had a backup personality if ever needed the anger, Kahr Em Zed. While the Joker learned to create three Jokers within himself. But who's next? Well, as you may have gathered, it's Dick Grayson. In the upcoming Titans #11 by Tom Taylor and Lucas Meyer introduces is to Circ-En-Arrh.

A reference to the circus, perhaps? But this is not so much a backup personality as a backup space for internal discussion.

As a way to hide from Raven – who is now currently possessed by the demon in her gem. And it gives Nightwing a chance to sit back, reflect objectively and come to a conclusion he would not normally come to.

Might Circ-En-Arrh also be a place for Nightwing to come to terms with the personality change implanted in him by Batman/Zur-En-Arrh to be afraid of heights and danger? Because that is still an issue with this week's Nightwing #114 by Tom Taylor and Bruce Redondo as well…

I wonder if that's something Circ-En-Arrh might be able to solve? Oh and I just Googled, and apparently, Hats On Ice is a weird ice hockey thing…

TITANS #11 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) (CA) Chris Samnee

After a literal deal with the devil, Waller turns things up a notch! With the help of the twisted Doctor Morrow, she has now created an ultimate weapon capable of taking down all the Titans. Can the team survive themselves?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/21/2024

NIGHTWING #114 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

The Eisner Award-winning duo of Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo reunite to tell Nightwing's greatest story yet. The culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/21/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!