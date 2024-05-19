Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: cassandra cain, facebook, katana

DC May Need To Remove Facebook Post About Cassandra Cain & Katana

Will DC Comics remove a Facebook post featuring Katana and Cassandra Cain but maybe not in the way it was intended?

Article Summary DC Comics faces backlash for a Facebook mispost featuring Cassandra Cain instead of Katana.

Confusion also arises over using the wrong character's surname, conflicting with DC continuity.

Social media users humorously point out potential job openings due to the mismatch error.

Speculations suggest the post could be the result of an automated system error on Facebook.

It's late on a Sunday in the UK, and DC Comics may need to wake up their Facebook social media folk to deal with a post that is going viral for all the wrong reasons.

Promoting one Asian-American character in the text, Katana, but showing another in the visual, Cassandra Cain. Oh and using the Hikari surname from the movies rather than Yamashiro from the comics. Responses on Facebook include the likes of:

Chris Wilkins: Umm…does somebody want to tell 'em? Andrew Pompey: "Eh. Quote about an Asian character, picture of an Asian character. Should match up just fine." -D.C. Comics, probably James Murray: When I see stuff like this. I am truly encouraged. There HAS to be job for me at DC. I know how to match pictures VERY WELL. And have been doing so since I was a child. I will make sure to put that on my resume.. Gus Maia: you had one job Danny Mullins: I can't believe this is still up.

It's a Sunday, Danny, people are off for the day, they are probably soaking up the rays and this was probably an automatic Facebook post. At least it didn't get posted on Twitter/X because DC Comics doesn't do that anymore. Mind you, as of writing, it has been up for five hours. Maybe they'd have gottent away with it… if Reddit hadn't noticed as well.

samx3i: DC really pulled a "they all look the same" during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Moleculor_Man: DC's promotional staff is so bare-bones at this point, it's no surprise to see this. ptWolv022: So, if you actually check the bitly link, it links to a DC Universe page about Cass. So, it seems like having Cass isn't the mistake, it seems like Katana is the mistake. Which is especially confusing since it had her (supposed DCEU maiden) name written out. I have to wonder if this was an actual human made post, or if this was some automated post that pulled the wrong quote for the text.

That's a strong theory… is it more trouble for DC Comics from rogue AI?

