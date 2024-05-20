Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Sepatrated At Brth, sovereign, Swipe File, wonder woman

Swipe File: Wonder Woman Kills Again (Spoilers)

Spoilers ahead... Wonder Woman has a certain history when it comes to killing the Big Bads such as when she went up against Maxwell Lord.

Spoilers ahead… Wonder Woman has a certain history when it comes to killing the Big Bads. She is a warrior, a soldier, more than she is a superhero, and while she sometimes chooses a diplomatic route, that is not always the case. Such as in Wonder Woman #219 in 2005, when she went up against Maxwell Lord, former founder of the Justice League. And did this to him.

Now, of course, Wonder Woman is going up against the Sovereign, the true ruler of the United States Of America. and the real power behind the throne. However, we also know that Wonder Woman will defeat him as he tells the tale to Trinity, Wonder Woman's adopted Amazonian daughter.

The Crone? The Iron Army? The Birth Prayer? We still have all that to come. But in this week's Wonder Woman #9 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Belen Ortega, maybe we get a flash forward? Or a flash back?

Well, that's a familiar page layout, is it not? If I had a nickel for every time Wonder Woman had snapped the neck by turning the head of her foe right around as a result of his power being too strong to wait for a second, I'd have two nickels, but it's weird that it happened twice, right? Of course whether this actually happened or not is another story. After all, his head does seem to be facing the fight way around in the far future. Wonder Woman #9 by Tom King, Daniel Sampere and Belen Ortega is published tomorrow from DC Comics.

WONDER WOMAN #9 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A) Daniel Sampere, Belen Ortega (CA) Daniel Sampere

THE ULTIMATE TEST! As Sovereign's grip on Wonder Woman's psyche tightens, she retreats into the arms of Steve Trevor. Will their love for the ages prove victorious over the web of Amazon lies weaved in Man's World? Plus, Trinity lets the dogs out!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 05/21/2024

In Separated At Birth or Swipe File,we present two or more images that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit, where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, which originally ran a similar column, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website, but Separated At Birth is considered a less antagonistic title.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!