Hiya Toys Unveils New Exquisite Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah Figure

There is a new monster in town as time travelers from the future and Hiya Toys debuts the 1991 appearance of King Ghidorah

New godly power has arrived from Hiya Toys as they debut their latest Hiya Exquisite Series figure. This new figure brings back the fan-favorite kaiju known as King Ghidorah from the 1991 film Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah. This story was a little far-fetched as it involved some time travelers who had arrived in 1944 to try to destroy Godzilla from history. In the future, Godzilla will be the reason for a massive attack and destruction of Japan, and he must stop. Their time-traveling antics secretly lead to the creation of King Ghidorah, the terrifying and powerful three-headed monster. Hiya Toys is bringing this deadly creature to life in all of its golden glory with an impressive figure coming in at 13" tall and featuring a massive 18" wingspan. Ghidorah will be articulated, will have wired wings, and will have three display stands to capture the kaiju in action. This is one gorgeous Godzilla figure that is priced at only $100 and is set for a Q1 2025 release, with pre-orders already being offered from Hiya Toys.

Hiya Toys Returns to the Events of Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah

"The story follows Godzilla's battle with Biollante in 1989. Three time-travelers from the 23rd-century Earth Union Organization arrive in Japan, revealing that Godzilla will become their greatest enemy in the future. To prevent this apocalypse, they propose going back to 1944 and removing the dinosaur before exposed to nuclear testing and mutated into Godzilla."

"However, the true intentions of these future travelers are unknown to present-day humans. They left three Dorats on the island to mutate into the destructive creature, King Ghidorah, under radiation. Godzilla and King Ghidorah engage in a fierce battle, putting the fate of humanity and the entire world in jeopardy. EXQUISITE BASIC Ghidorah stands at 33cm tall, has 47cm wingspan based on Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991). Crafted with attention to detail, faithfully reproduces every aspect of Ghidorah's appearance."

