Marvel's 20 Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe Variant Covers In July

Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic remains one of Marvel's most popular comic collections ever published.

Article Summary Marvel celebrates 'Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe' with 20 variant covers in July.

Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic's work is honored amidst the Deadpool and Wolverine hype.

Top artists contribute to the covers, capturing Deadpool's mayhem and lethality.

The variant covers span across popular titles, with new issues on sale each week of July.

Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe by Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic remains one of Marvel's most popular comic collections, second to Civil War, and it has been returned to a number of times. And now with the Deadpool And Wolverine movie hitting, Marvel Comics is running that as a theme of twenty variant covers in July.

"Paying tribute to one of the most popular Deadpool comic series of all time, the DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE variant covers depict Wade slicing, dicing, and unleashing his special brand of mayhem on his fellow Marvel characters. Drawn by some of the industry's top artists, each cover spotlights the insanity and lethality of the Merc with the Mouth and will adorn all of Marvel's hottest issues throughout July."

Just without any mention of Cullen Bunn and Dalibor Talajic. Well, I suppose, as usual, that's Bleeding Col's job.

On Sale 7/3

DOCTOR STRANGE #17 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI – 75960620534901721

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #22 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM – 75960620483002231

VENOM #35 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO – 75960620191403521

On Sale 7/10

AVENGERS #16 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY CHAD HARDIN – 75960620426701621

DAREDEVIL #11 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY SCOTT WILLIAMS – 75960620531801121

GHOST RIDER: FINAL VENGEANCE #5 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF – 75960620777000521

SPIDER-BOY #9 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY NAO FUJI – 75960620785500921

On Sale 7/17

INCREDIBLE HULK #14 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY – 75960620663601421

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #20 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID WACHTER – 75960620424302021

NAMOR #1 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA – 75960620743500121

SCARLET WITCH #2 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL – 75960620828900221

SPIDER-WOMAN #9 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY PACO MEDINA – 75960620783100921

On Sale 7/24

CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA – 75960620740401131

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: WWIII #3 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU – 75960620648300331

FANTASTIC FOUR #22 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY ETHAN YOUNG – 75960620289802221

On Sale 7/31

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #54 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON – 75960620200305421

BLACK WIDOW: VENOMOUS #1 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO – 75960620936100131

CAPTAIN MARVEL #10 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI – 75960620774901021

IMMORTAL THOR #13 DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK – 75960620664301331

