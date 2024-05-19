Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, dracula, frankenstein, skybound, Universal Monsters

A Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Comic and a Dracula Storybook

Michael Walsh and Toni Marie Griffen have a new Universal Monsters comic for Skybound, and JH Williams III has a Dracula storybook portfolio

Michael Walsh and Toni Marie Griffen are creating a new Universal Monsters comic for Skybound, in Image Comics' August 2024 solicits and solicitations. With Frankenstein, based on the movie more than the Mary Shelley original, and following other titles Dracula and Creature From The Black Lagoon.

But its not the only trip to the classic monsters in those solicits. Nothing to do with Skybound or Universal, JH Williams III has a take on Dracula, as a storybook portfolio, advance solicited for October…

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS FRANKENSTEIN #1 (OF 4) CVR A MICHAEL WALSH

(W) Michael Walsh (A) Michael Walsh, Toni Marie Griffen (CA) Michael Walsh

MINISERIES PREMIERE. A MODERN-DAY HORROR VISIONARY RESURRECTS ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS. Award-winning creator **MICHAEL WALSH **(THE SILVER COIN) presents an electrifying new vision of the horror classic. Each issue of the limited series tells the shocking story behind one of the body parts used to create the unforgettable monster in the original film. In this first issue, Dr. Henry Frankenstein begins his unholy quest to create life by robbing the grave of a decorated police officer. But little does he know that the corpse has a son who is mourning a father—and that this young boy will forever change Frankenstein's life. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 8/28/2024

DRACULA A STORYBOOK PORTFOLIO HC

(W/A/CA) J.H. Williams III

A unique exploration of art and story, centered on one of the most famous works in gothic horror. **

Featuring numerous painted illustrations and accompanying written passages to create a storytelling experience that goes beyond the typical expectations of an art book, making for a potent combination of illustration and prose.

Presenting over 150 pages of art and story by J.H. WILLIAMS III (The Sandman Overture, Promethea, Batwoman), a multi-award winning_ New York Times_ **bestseller and the co-creator of ECHOLANDS, also from Image Comics. Retail: $24.99 In-Store Date: 10/9/2024

