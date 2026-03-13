Posted in: Comics | Tagged: A Bord, Angoulême, Céline Bagot, Côte Ouest, FIBD, france, Groupe Morgane, Marie Parisot, naples, Visiona

The Four Bidders For Angoulême Comic Art Festival Replacement, Named

The four bidders for the Angoulême Comic Art Festival 2027 replacement, named as A Bord, Groupe Morgane, Côte Ouest and Visiona

The four bidders for the Angoulême Comic Art Festival 2027 replacement have been named. ADBDA, the public-private body steering the transition for the Angoulême International Comics Festival (FIBD), one of the largest and most important comic conventions in the world, which was cancelled this year after publisher and creator boycotts of its organiser 9e Art+, has wrapped up its urgent call for proposals to select a new organiser for 2027 and beyond. Local newspaper Charente Libre reports that the deadline closed yesterday, and that four candidates submitted full proposals. They are:

A Bord: A Bordeaux-based events company run by Stanislas Bonnin, teaming with Ezilda Tribot (a 12-year veteran of the old FIBD as youth artistic director and founder of Les Drôles & Co). The pair already handles technical direction for events such as the Fête du Cognac and major Bordeaux festivals. Groupe Morgane: The company behind the annual music festivals Francofolies de La Rochelle and Printemps de Bourges. Their bid is led by Marie Parisot (ex-Dargaud marketing director, and former CEO of Les Humanoïdes) and Céline Bagot (former 9e Art+ staffer and creator of the Pop Women Festival, pictured). Côte Ouest: The events arm of the Sud Ouest media group (which includes Charente Libre itself). Experienced in massive productions like Bordeaux Fête le Vin and fan zones for rugby, soccer World Cups, and Euros. Visiona: Organisers of the Comicon in Naples, partnering with the Fédération Charentaise des Œuvres Laïques (Fcol), which runs local education programs, career fairs, and leisure facilities.

From my standpoint, Groupe Morgane is probably the clear winner if ABDBA want to send a strong signal about past behaviour, the bid being women-led, with one of the women who left the previous show and started a female-focused comics event. A Bord and Visiona may be the safe pair of hands and free of major ties to the comics industry, including controversy. While Côte Ouest is probably the publisher's choice, given their familiarity with their business structure.

All four proposals must include mandatory collaboration with the Cité Internationale de la Bande Dessinée et de l'Image (the city's comic book museum and cultural anchor), per the tender rules. Local artists and publishers who helped arrange the Grand Off have also gained a consultative voice through their new association, Le Gaufrier du A. The tight timetable is as follows:

March 16 – April 3: Jury analysis of the bids

April 6 – 10: In-person auditions for the shortlisted three

April 13 – 17: Winner announced

The new operator is expected to deliver the next show as early as January 2027. But the transition isn't drama-free. The ousted tea, the historic FIBD association (which owns the brand rights) and 9e Art+ (directed by Franck Bondoux) have fired back with a lawsuit alleging "parasitic" and unfair competition for copying their model, while their contract runs through to 2027. The ADBDA has been summoned to appear before the Tribunal Judiciaire d'Angoulême next Wednesday morning for an urgent hearing…

